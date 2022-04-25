New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - April 25th | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets in the first game of a three-game set, starting Monday night. The Cardinals just took two out of three from the Cincinnati Reds, improving their record to 9-5 on the year. Meanwhile, the 12-5 Mets secured their fifth straight series win with a victory Sunday.

The Mets are 7-3 on the road and will send out Max Scherzer to face a team he was very comfortable matching up with a season ago. In the 2021 MLB season, Scherzer surrendered just one earned run in 18 1/3 innings against St. Louis. The 37-year-old righty signed a huge contract in the offseason and has already proven his worth, starting off 3-0 with a 2.50 ERA through three starts. The Cardinals have a solid, patient lineup that makes contact at a high rate. They rank in the middle of the pack, just 17th, with 60 runs scored, but the lineup has done enough to support their dominant pitching staff.

The Cardinals send out righty Miles Mikolas, who has pitched well to start 2022. He carries a 1.76 ERA and 1.04 WHIP through three starts and will look for his second win Monday. Mikolas dealt with injuries last year, limiting him to just nine total starts.

This year, Mikolas looks like he's back to his 2018 All-Star form, but he'll have a tough Mets lineup to face that ranks third in runs and fourth in hits.

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Monday, April 25, 7:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St.Louis, MO

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Mets -152 -1.5 (+120) Over 6.5 (-122) St. Louis Cardinals +128 +1.5 (-144) Under 6.5 (+100)

The Mets are just 3-10 in their last 13 games on the road against St. Louis. They have a much better offense than in previous years, at least in the early going, so they'll try and reverse this trend on Monday. The Mets have won six of their last seven as favorites, while the Cardinals have won their last four directly following a loss. The total has also gone under in six of the Cardinals' last six games, a credit to their bullpen that has a minuscule 1.95 ERA. With two hot teams squaring off and tabbing two elite starters, something will have to give.

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

Scherzer is a strikeout machine, with over 3,000 strikeouts in his career. With a Cardinals lineup that doesn't K a lot, they'll need to put the ball in play to have any success against the three-time Cy Young Award Winner.

Pick #1: Max Scherzer Under 7.5 Strikeouts (-136)

Mikolas may not pitch too far into Monday's game, depending on matchups and pitch count. He's averaging just over five innings pitched per start, so new manager Oliver Marmol could decide to go to his deep bullpen early in this one.

Pick #2: Miles Mikolas Under 5.5 Hits Allowed (-126)

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Prediction

The Mets have been red-hot recently, and they're currently averaging over six runs in run support for Scherzer to start 2022. The Cardinals are playing well at 9-5, but they've beaten up on several bad teams to get to this record. These teams have great pitching and tend to play low-scoring affairs as a result. Look for this trend to continue Monday.

Prediction: New York Mets ML (-152) & Under 6.5 Runs (+100)

