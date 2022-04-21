"The way his hands hit him, it was dirty as f**k" - Tommy Pham enraged by Luke Voit's collision with Cincinnati Reds teammate, wants to fight the San Diego Padre's first baseman

During the Cincinnati Reds 2-6 defeat of the San Diego Padres two days ago, a controversial play occurred when the Padres Luke Voit collided with Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson.

In the bottom of the first inning, San Diego Padres player Jurickson Profar hit the ball toward the corner of left field. During that time, his teammate Luke Voit was rounding the bases toward home from first base. Cincinnati's Tommy Pham then slung it toward the infield when Kyle Farmer caught it and relayed it to catcher Tyler Stephenson. That's when Voit slammed into Stephenson and knocked his helmet off. Voit was called out on the plate.

Stephenson was then placed on the seven-day concussion injured list. His teammate Tommy Pham was incensed during the post-game interview and expressed his displeasure with the situation.

"The way his hands hit him, it was dirty as (expletive)" - Tommy Pham via @ Bally Sports Cincinnati

The frustration from Pham and the Reds team in general was understandable as the 6-foot-3, 255-pound Voit accidentally rammed through Stephenson, who was just in the second year of his major league career.

It can be remembered that Pham's most recent team was the San Diego Padres. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the West Coast before being signed by the Cincinnati Reds management to replace the outgoing Nick Castellanos.

He continued by issuing an indirect challenge to the Padres Voit if he wants to settle the score.

"If Luke wants to settle it, I get down really well. Anything, Muay Thai, whatever. I've got a (gym) owner here who will let me use his facility. So, (expletive) 'em," said Pham.

The Cincinnati Reds are now 2-11 with the worst record in all of baseball after losing yesterday's game, a 0-6 drubbing at the hands of the Padres in San Diego. They will now head back to the Great American Ballpark to host their division's leaders, the St. Louis Cardinals, for a three-game affair.

Cincinnati Reds 2022 Season so far

The Cincinnati Reds have been struggling so far this season. They have now lost nine straight and sport a 2-11 record. They are mostly in the bottom two of the league when it comes to team batting and pitching metrics. This isn't surprising at all considering that the team is rebuilding after letting Nick Castellanos, Jessie Winker, and Eugenio Suarez go.

It also didn't help that the opponents they've faced are playoff caliber teams. The Braves, Guardians, Dodgers, and Padres are all gunning for the playoffs this year. They face their division rivals and leaders the St. Louis Cardinals next. If they continue with their struggles and do not find a way to turn it around, it will be a long season for the men from Cincy.

