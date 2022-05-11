New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 11, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets have game two of three with the divison rival Washington Nationals tonight. This is a clash between the best and worst teams in the National League East. These teams have mirror records, as the Mets sit at 21-10 and the Nationals at a dismal 10-21.

"Starting the series off with a W!" - @ Mets

After taking the first game last night, the Mets look to win the series tonight and go for the sweep Thursday.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Washington Nationls

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 11, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Mets -176 Over 7.5 (-120) Yes (-104) Nationals +148 Under 7.5 (-102) No (-118)

A rat took the field at yesterday's game for the Nats, but it didn't help their outcome.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Best Bets

Aaron Sanchez has looked horrendous to start the season. He's never gone deeper than the fifth inning, and he's given up 13 runs in his three starts. What's odd is he's yet to allow a run in the first inning, but his team has scored in the first in all three of his appearances. So no matter how you look at it, a run in the first inning is a safe bet tonight.

A Run to be Scored in the First (-104)

Like the rest of the Mets rotation, Tylor Megill has been great this season. Megill is 4-1 in six starts with an ERA of 2.43. He is averaging just over a strikeout an inning, so a prop of 5.5 is appropriately placed. At plus money, it's a good risk for bettors.

Tylor Megill Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+110)

Francisco Lindor started out strong at the beginning of the season, but he's been slumping of late, and his batting average has dropped below .250. The opportunities he gets in a lineup this strong shouldn't make it hard for him to get it going again. I expect a home run and a few RBIs from him this series.

Francisco Lindor to Record an RBI (+135)

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Prediction

With New York being the franchise it is, I don't see this level of play continuing all season. Eventually, the wheels will fall off, but I'm riding with this team's moneyline until all four wheels have fallen off the bandwagon.

Mets (-176) & Over 7.5 (-120)

