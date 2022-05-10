New York Mets vs Washington Nationals Prediction & Match Preview - May 12th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Mets will complete their series in the nation's capital on May 12 against the Washington Nationals. The two clubs continue to head in different directions this season.

The New York Mets recently became the first team to reach 20 wins in Major League Baseball and will hope to continue their undefeated series streak of eight. Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals will hope to give their fans something to cheer for on a Thursday afternoon.

Although the starters are yet to be announced, the Mets will likely send right-hander Tylor Megill to the mound. Megill has four wins on the season and an earned run average of 2.43. The Nats will counter with Joan Adon, who has had a rough 2022 with a 6.99 ERA.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets vs Washington Nationals | MLB 2022 Regular Season.

Date & Time: Thursday May 12th, 1:05 PM EDT.

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington DC.

New York Mets Preview

The New York Mets have been pushing all the right buttons this year. New manager Buck Showalter has the team tied for the Major League Baseball lead for wins this season. The club also has a comfortable lead over the second-placed Miami Marlins in the National League East.

The most impressive aspect of this is that the team ranks towards the bottom of the league in hard-hit rate and home runs. Yet, they are still among the top teams for runs per game.

Key Player - Pete Alonso

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Two

The New York Mets haven't had much power this season. Whatever little power the team has generated, however, has arrived courtesy of first baseman Pete Alonso.

Alonso, the back-to-back home run derby champion, slugged two home runs in the Mets' series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies. He now has seven home runs and 26 runs batted in on the 2022 MLB season this year. Over his last eight games, Alonso has driven in nine runs for the Mets.

SNY @SNYtv In addition to his home runs, Buck Showalter was impressed with Pete Alonso's defensive plays today:



"He made some really good plays at first base. He's really very solid over there." In addition to his home runs, Buck Showalter was impressed with Pete Alonso's defensive plays today:"He made some really good plays at first base. He's really very solid over there." https://t.co/ReyI37Pw7j

New York Mets Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Tylor Megill.

Brandon Nimmo, CF Starling Marte, RF Francisco Lindor, SS Jeff McNeil, 2B Pete Alonso, 1B Eduardo Escobar, 3B Mark Canha, LF Dominic Smith, DH James McCann, C

Washington Nationals Preview

The Nationals currently find themselves as cellar dwellers in the National League East. However, nobody is really surprised by their predicament after the team stripped down all assets at the 2021 Major League Baseball Trade Deadline.

Offensively, the team is doing quite well as they rank 14th in runs per game in the MLB. While Nelson Cruz has been largely disappointing as an offseason acquisition, Josh Bell and Juan Soto have kept the team respectable on offense.

Key Player - Yadiel Hernandez

San Francisco Giants v Washington Nationals

Part of the benefit of the Nationals' rebuild is that it clears space for players like outfielder Yadiel Hernandez.

Hernandez has been scorching hot over his last six games as he has gone 13 for 25 over that stretch and raised his 2022 slugging percentage to .557. While the Mets pitching will be focused on keeping Soto and Bell in the ballpark, it will be up to Hernandez to try and get Washington on the board.

Mark Zuckerman @MarkZuckerman Yadiel Hernandez on this road trip is 13-for-23 with 4 doubles, 1 homer, 8 RBI, 1 walk ... and 1 stolen base. Yadiel Hernandez on this road trip is 13-for-23 with 4 doubles, 1 homer, 8 RBI, 1 walk ... and 1 stolen base.

The 34-year-old from Cuba will be hopeful that he can keep his bat hot and find a role in this Nationals lineup.

Washington Nationals Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Joan Adon.

Cesar Hernandez, 2B Juan Soto, RF Josh Bel, 1B Yadiel Hernandez, DH Maikel Franco, 3B Keibert Ruiz, C Dee Strange-Gordon, LF Victor Robles, CF Aclides Escobar, SS

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals Prediction

The Mets will look to continue their hot streak and keep the positive momentum going. Consequently, expect one of the best offenses in the National League to pounce early on on a mediocre pitching staff.

Tylor Megill will look for an encore of the dominant performance he showcased on Opening Day when he shut down the Washington Nationals offense. That game seemingly set the tone for both teams' seasons.

Where to Watch Mets vs Nationals

Mets: SNY TV App.

Nationals: MASN Sports channel.

