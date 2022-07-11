New York Yankees: 3 trade targets who could replace Joey Gallo ahead of 2022 trade deadline

The New York Yankees have proven to be one of the best teams we have seen in the past five years. They are currently the only team to reach 60 wins on the year with a record of 61-25. They are also on pace to have the most single-season wins since the 2001 Seattle Mariners.

"The @Yankees are a JUGGERNAUT this year." - MLB

The Yankees seem to be the perfect team this season; everything at the plate and on the mound is clicking. The Yanks currently have the most home runs as a team with 146 and the highest team OPS with a .771. On the mound, they have a team ERA just above a 3.00, which is the third-lowest in all of baseball.

However, the New York Yankees do have some holes on the squad that need to be filled. Perhaps the largest hole they have is in the outfield, with Joey Gallo vastly underperforming this season. Through 70 games played with New York, Gallo is batting just .166 with 92 strikeouts already. He is a liability in the Yankees lineup, and something needs to be done if New York wants postseason success.

Here are three players the New York Yankees could acquire to replace Joey Gallo.

#3 Garret Cooper - Miami Marlins

Garrett Cooper bats for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees.

Miami Marlins utility player Garrett Cooper was actually a member of the New York Yankees back in 2017. However, New York should consider bringing Cooper back to the squad. He has had a solid season for the Marlins at the plate so far, batting .300 with an .827 OPS. In the field, Cooper plays both right field and first base, making him very versatile for the Yankees.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Garrett Cooper with an oppo shot off the pole! Garrett Cooper with an oppo shot off the pole! https://t.co/SDfaI8BX3d

"Garrett Cooper with an oppo shot off the pole!" - Talkin' Baseball

The Marlins are currently fourth in the National League East and are not going to reach the playoffs this season. Garrett Cooper is also 31 years old, and the Marlins want to get younger. If they Yankees offered up a prospect for Cooper, the trade would make sense for both parties.

#2 Bryan Reynolds - Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds runs home, Pittsburgh Pirates v Washington Nationals.

Bryan Reynolds is quietly putting up some solid numbers in Pittsburgh. Although not as good as his 2021 season, which saw him receive MVP votes, Reynolds would be a great addition to New York. This season, Reynolds is batting .261 with an .808 OPS. He also already has 15 home runs on the year and 11 doubles.

Reynolds' switch-hitting prowess would be a threat in an already dominant New York Yankees lineup. Reynolds is also speedy and has a good glove in the outfield to pair with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Bryan Reynolds would be a great replacement for Joey Gallo.

#1 Andrew Benintendi - Kansas City Royals

Andrew Benintendi runs the bases, Kansas City Royals v Colorado Rockies.

Andrew Benintendi is a player stuck in a poor situation. He is a terrific player on a terrible team. Benintendi is having an amazing season for the Kansas City Royals. He currently is batting .317, which is top five in the MLB. He also has 98 hits in just 83 games, and only has 49 strikeouts on the year. He is also great in the field, having won a Gold Glove just last season for Kansas City.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Yankees have held recent talks about Benintendi, and also about dealing Joey Gallo. No sense anything is close but there may be interest in Gallo. nypost.com/2022/07/10/yan… Yankees have held recent talks about Benintendi, and also about dealing Joey Gallo. No sense anything is close but there may be interest in Gallo. nypost.com/2022/07/10/yan…

"Yankees have held recent talks about Benintendi, and also about dealing Joey Gallo. No sense anything is close but there may be interest in Gallo." - Jon Heyman

Since the Royals are among the worst teams in baseball this season, and Benintendi is in a contract year, they will likely move him. The New York Yankees would greatly benefit from Benintendi. His contact ability would be a great contrast to power hitters like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo. If the Yankees land anybody at the trade deadline, Benintendi should be their guy.

