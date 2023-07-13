The New York Yankees are the top team to watch in regards to a possible trade for Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.
With the Angels falling out of contention in the American League West, rumors are swirling that the team could look to trade Ohtani before the trade deadline rather than risk losing him for noting on the free-agent market this winter.
Shohei Ohtani enters the All-Star break as MLB's leading hitter in several categories. Hitting a career-best .302, he leads the majors with 32 home runs, a .663 slugging percentage, a 1.050 on-base plus slugging percentage and six triples.
Playing in his third consecutive All-Star Game, Shohei Ohtani is also 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA, a 1.096 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 17 starts.
The possibility of him ending up in a New York Yankees uniform before the trade deadline on Aug. 1 has fans of the Bronx Bombers feeling gleeful.
Shohei Ohtani is the leading candidate to win the AL MVPr award this season after finishing second to New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in 2022. Should he win, it would be the second time in three seasons that he has claimed the honor. He also won the AL Rookie of the Year award in his debut MLB season in 2018.
Angels owner Arte Moreno has reportedly remained adamant that the team will not trade Ohtani. Reports have it that Moreno is scared of going down in history in the same vein as former Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee, who sold two-way superstar Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees in 1919.
While landing Shohei Ohtani this month would have New York Yankees fans feeling jubilant, the feelings would likely be far different for New York Mets fans.
Shohei Ohtani may be on the move this winter — or sooner — to the New York Yankees or elsewhere
Ohtani is in the final season of his contractual obligations with the Angels, the team he signed with after coming to MLB from Japan. He is being paid $30 million this season, but it has been speculated that he could demand upwards of $50 million a year as a free agent this winter.
The Angels had a strong start to the season, but as injuries have mounted, the team has begun to fade. Los Angeles came into the All-Star break at 45-46 having won just once in its last 10 games.
