New York Yankees lose appeal to keep letter with Rob Manfred sealed, Houston Astros may find a partner in cheating scandal infamy

The New York Yankees have lost a crucial appeal regarding the team's surreptitious letter involving MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. The letter concerns an array of accusations regarding dishonest conduct dating as far back as 2017 and concerns the New York Yankees as well as the Boston Red Sox.

The letter concerns a fine for an undisclosed amount that was given to the two teams. Allegedly, both were using Apple Watch technology to steal pitching signs from opposing teams in 2017 and possibly subsequent seasons.

New York Yankees seek to keep MLB commissioner letter private

The Yankees have done all they can do to ensure this correspondence stays private. Randy Levine, the acting president of the New York Yankees, compiled with a 15-page letter arguing that whatever the MLB had to say about the Yankees and whatever accusations were stored therein should not be made public.

The United States Court of Appeal has made a ruling saying the letter should go public. Many observers and pundits are saying the negative public reaction could prove to be very damning indeed for the credibility of the Yankees organization.

Some have made the argument that Major League Baseball seems to be targeting the Yankees organization. It has been reported that the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have not faced such scrutiny over letters that were sent for similar reasons.

It is believed by the team president, Levine, and the Yankees organization that the publicization of this letter will open the door to future lawsuits against the club.

The letter prepared by Levine states, "The Option sanctions a serious abuse of federal courts and opens a floodgate for future litigants to cause more abuse in ways never intended."

Although it is very difficult to know the ins and outs of such a complex deal, the New York Yankees have a responsibility to their fans and players to let them know the details.

