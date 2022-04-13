New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 15th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The New York Yankees will travel to Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Maryland to play the Baltimore Orioles on April 15.

The Baltimore Orioles, unfortunately, have resumed this season exactly where they left the last one — losing baseball games. The Orioles were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in their season-opening series, getting outscored by a margin of 15-4.

The Yankees, on the other hand, came out on top 2-1 in a series against the Boston Red Sox and are currently tied in a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Injury Report

New York Yankees Injury Report

The Yankees are lucky enough to have a very short injury list. Shorter still, is the list of players who normally make the lineup who are out of commission.

Here's the short list:

Player Status Reason Ben Rortvedt 10-Day IL Oblique Zach Britton 60-Day IL Elbow

Catcher Ben Rortvedt, who came to the Yankees in a trade along with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson, is on the 10-day IL with an oblique injury, and pitcher Zach Britton is on the 60-day IL with elbow issues.

Brendan Kuty @BrendanKutyNJ Interesting. Yankees say they've added Marwin Gonzalez to the 40-man (duh), but that Ben Rortvedt is only going on the 10-day (oblique) — IDK why I thought he might be a 60-day candidate. Last I spoke to him, the oblique still hurt when he swings. And they DFA'ed Jeisson Rosario Interesting. Yankees say they've added Marwin Gonzalez to the 40-man (duh), but that Ben Rortvedt is only going on the 10-day (oblique) — IDK why I thought he might be a 60-day candidate. Last I spoke to him, the oblique still hurt when he swings. And they DFA'ed Jeisson Rosario

"Interesting. Yankees say they've added Marwin Gonzalez to the 40-man (duh), but that Ben Rortvedt is only going on the 10-day (oblique) — IDK why I thought he might be a 60-day candidate. Last I spoke to him, the oblique still hurt when he swings. And they DFA'ed Jeisson Rosario" - @ Brendan Kuty

Baltimore Orioles Injury Report

The Orioles are also quite healthy, thankfully, as they will need all the help they can get to turn their young but ugly season around.

Pitcher Dean Kremer is on the 10-day IL with elbow issues. Kremer appeared in 13 starts for the O's last season, going 0-7 with an ERA of 7.55.

Codify @CodifyBaseball Dean Kremer changeup with 23" of horizontal Dean Kremer changeup with 23" of horizontal 😷 https://t.co/SObJvVqGRq

"Dean Kremer changeup with 23" of horizontal" - @ Codify

Other players on the organization's IL include Adley Rutchsman, who is day-to-day with tricep issues and outfielder Yusniel Diaz, who has hamstring tightness.

The list of Orioles injuries is below:

Player Status Reason Dean Kremer 10-Day IL Elbow Yusniel Diaz Day-to-Day Hamstring Adley Rutschman Day-to-Day Tricep Isaac Mattson Day-to-Day Shoulder

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Predicted Batting Orders

New York Yankees Predicted Batting Order

The Yankees will look to build on their success in the previous series. Here is their predicted lineup:

Josh Donaldson, 3B Joey Gallo, DH Aaron Judge, CF Giancarlo Stanton, RF DJ LeMahieu, 2B Aaron Hicks, LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Marwin Gonzalez, 1B Ben Higashioka, C

Pitcher: Jordan Montgomery

Baltimore Orioles Projected Batting Order

Baltimore will be looking to score runs against one of the best pitching and batting teams in baseball. Here is their lineup:

Cedric Mullins, CF Ryan Mountcastle, DH Trey Mancini, 1B Austin Hays, LF Ramon Urias, 2B Anthony Santander, RF Chris Owings, SS Kelvin Gutierrez, 3B Robinson Chirinos, C

Pitcher: Jordan Lyles

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Predicted Starting Rotations

New York Yankees

Left hander Jordan Montgomery will get the start for the Bronx Bombers.

Here is the Yankees pitching rotation:

Gerrit Cole Nestor Cortes Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery Luis Severino

Baltimore Orioles

The O's will call on Jordan Lyles to stymie the Yankees lineup. Here are the rest:

John Means Spenser Watkins Alex Wells Bruce Zimmerman Jordan Lyles

Although the Yankees are far more favored, the Orioles will do well to steal a victory or two at home against New York, if not for playoff hopes, for their dignity.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt