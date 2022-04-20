New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers Prediction & Match Preview - April 20th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Yankees will square off against the Detroit Tigers for the second game of a three-game series today at Comerica Park. The Yankees won the first encounter between the two teams 4-2.

The Yankees have chosen former two-time All-Star Luis Severino to take the mound against Detroit's Eduardo Rodriguez.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 20, 6:40 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan.

New York Yankees Preview

With the Toronto Blue Jays' defeat to the Boston Red Sox yesterday, it is now a three-way tie at the top of the American League East. The Yankees, Blue Jays, and Red Sox all have a 6-5 record.

That shouldn't have been the case, though, if the Yankees hadn't surrendered their series to the Baltimore Orioles. The rebuilding Orioles managed to upset the Yankees and took two wins out of their three-game series. They will look to stifle the Detroit Tigers offense and beat them for the second straight night.

Key Player - Aaron Hicks

Aaron Hicks rounds the bases

This should come as a surprise, but Aaron Hicks is the leading player for the New York Yankees in batting average this season. He has a .345/.459/.448 slash line so far.

Max Goodman @MaxTGoodman With that leadoff single, Aaron Hicks has now reached base safely in each of his nine games with a plate appearance this season. With that leadoff single, Aaron Hicks has now reached base safely in each of his nine games with a plate appearance this season.

These aren't eye-popping numbers, but we went for consistency in this one. He already had a hit, an RBI, a base steal, two walks, and two runs against the Tigers in their first match. Expect more from the 32-year-old outfielder this time around.

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Luis Severino

Aaron Hicks, CF Aaron Judge, RF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH DJ LeMahieu, 2B Josh Donaldson, 3B Joey Gallo, LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Kyle Higashioka, C

Detroit Tigers Preview

The Tigers are now 4-6 for the season. Two of those wins came by defeating their division rival Kansas City Royals in a three-game series.

The team is rebuilding and not much is expected from them this season. They have, however, drawn a game against some American League powerhouses in the form of the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox. In this game, they will look to pull a rabbit out of the hat.

Key Player - Miguel Cabrera

Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera is on the verge of history as he is four hits away from 3,000. If he accomplishes it in this match, he will only be the 32nd player to do so. What's more special is that Miggy can also cement himself as only the seventh player in history to have 3,000 career hits and 500 home runs.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Miguel Cabrera singles off Gerrit Cole for career hit #2996! Just 4 shy of 3K now! Miguel Cabrera singles off Gerrit Cole for career hit #2996! Just 4 shy of 3K now! https://t.co/HmNTq8dgN8

He has batted .281 so far, with nine base hits and two doubles in the season. These are above average numbers considering the entire Detroit lineup is batting a measly .196 with only 61 base hits so far this season.

Detroit Tigers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Eduardo Rodriguez

Robbie Grossman, RF Austin Meadows, LF Jonathan Schoop, 2B Jeimer Candelario, 3B Miguel Cabrera, DH Akil Baddoo, CF Spencer Torkelson, 1B Tucker Barnhart, C Harold Castro, SS

Yankees vs Tigers Prediction

The Detroit Tigers offense looks lost and can't seem to find their footing. The New York Yankees, on the other hand, have managed to put up runs despite their inconsistencies.

We'll have to give the Yankees the edge on this one, as Luis Severino has been pitching well. Coupled with some firepower from the order, this could certainly translate into a win.

Prediction: Yankees over Tigers, 4-1.

Where to follow Yankees vs Tigers

Watch: YES Network (Yankees), Bally Sports Detroit (Tigers).

Listen: WFAN 660/101.9 FM and WADO 1280 (Yankees), WXYT 97.1 FM (Tigers).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra