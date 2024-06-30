"100% justified"; "Nice to see someone showing they care" - Cubs fans back Justin Steele for his 'wake up' outburst at team during Brewers game

Fans were in favor of Justin Steele's emotional outburst before the Chicago Cubs registered a 5-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. It happened in the third inning, when Steele's fielding botched a couple of plays, leading the Brewers to score two runs in the third to tie the game.

After he finished the innings, his emotions got the better of him as he screamed “wake the f−−− up” as he entered the dugout.

Later in his post-game interview, Steele said his reaction came from “a place of love and passion."

Fans on the internet, though, backed Steele's emotional reaction, which may have resulted in the spark needed for the win.

"@J_Steele21 No explanation needed. 100% justified and honestly loooooooong overdue. Sending my thanks to you, Ace!#FlyIt," one fan commented.

"Need more of this from other players...nice to see someone showing they care," another fan wrote.

"kind of love and determination can really drive a squad to perform at their best," another added.

Support for Justin Steele continued from fans:

"Justin Stelee you are a gentlemen.. My hero.. We know that you deserve a better luck," one posted.

"Steele spoke for every single fan when he lost it," another fan added.

"No one is mad at him. He said what everyone else is feeling. Glad he’s stepping up," a fan quipped.

Craig Counsell and Cubs teammate on Justin Steele's riled-up reaction

After the game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell backed the reaction of Justin Steele, saying, “Essentially, he said, ‘Let’s go.’”

“He was just voicing his emotion from a place of love," Counsell added. “Any time you say something from a good place, it’s welcome.” [Via Chicago Tribune].

Ian Happ, who blasted a two-run homer in the eighth for the win, said he understands and supports Steele's outburst.

“You go through a stretch like we are, that frustration is real,” Happ said.

Along with Ian Happe, Justin Steele also contributed to the win. He pitched six innings, conceding three runs. The Cubs are still well below the .500 mark (39-45), but if they can stitch up a good run, they can storm back into contention for a postseason spot.