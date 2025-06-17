12x All-Star Manny Ramirez roasts his son’s throws in classic dad fashion ahead of 2025 MLB draft

Manny Ramirez is a 12x Major League Baseball All-Star, but he is transitioning into a new role within the game. Manny Ramirez Jr. is one of the top outfield prospects in the 2025 MLB draft, and he is currently getting some work in at the draft combine.

Ramirez Sr. was mic'd up watching his son go through some drills live on MLB Network, and he had some colorful commentary about his son. In classic "Manny being Manny" fashion, the former Boston Red Sox star dropped a hilarious line about his son.

"It feels great, it's amazing. When he throws one-hop, I love him. When he misses the cutoff man, that's not my son," Ramirez Sr. said."

Before heading to the outfield, Harold Reynolds asked Ramirez Jr. what advice he's received from his father. His response made it clear, Ramirez Sr. knows what it takes to succeed at the MLB level.

"Relax. He just told me to be relaxed. Like I'm chilling at home," Ramirez Jr. said.

Jake Casey was also in the same outfield group as Manny Ramirez Jr., and he is the son of MLB All-Star Sean Casey. There is extended coverage of the MLB draft combine on MLB Network, but the focus was on the sons of MLB legends on June 17.

Manny Ramirez Sr. has an interesting take on the Rafael Devers saga with the Red Sox

Manny Ramirez Sr. is no longer associated with the Boston Red Sox, but he still is recognized as one of the most famous players in the organization. After Boston traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, Ramirez spoke to Hector Gomez about the disrespect of his former team.

"Devers was humiliated (by the Red Sox)," Ramirez Sr. said. "It's not about pride or ego. I think the team didn't respect him or communicate with him properly. I'm sure they didn't do that to Clemens. I can't imagine the Yankees telling Judge, 'Now we're moving you to catcher.'"

David Ortiz is another Red Sox legend, and he had a very different take on the situation. Ortiz was live on the MLB broadcast when the news broke, and blamed Devers for the entire situation.

"There are baseball players who think they're bigger than the game, and the game is over 100 years old," Ortiz said. "What fucking company pays you $300 million to do whatever you want. They'd tell me "jump" and I'd jump; "roll" and I'd roll, that's why I'm a Hall of Famer and in Boston they love me because I was an employee."

"This is a business, it's not your house, it's not about what you want or don't want, this is a business that people have to put their clothes on to fight for and respect. Devers could have been the face of the Red Sox franchise," Ortiz added.

The Boston Red Sox will have a chance to draft Manny Ramirez Jr. in the 2025 MLB draft, keeping the family name with the team.

