$182M Dodgers ace shares feelings after debut vs Tigers on 2025 Opening Day

Star pitcher Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers resumed their 2025 regular season with a solid 5-4 victory against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. The Thursday night game marked Snell's debut with the Dodgers as he took the mound for the first time at their home stadium in front of a 53,595 capacity crowd.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner joined the Dodgers in November, signing a lucrative five-year, $182 million contract. Reflecting on his first outing in front of the massive home crowd, Snell shared his thoughts:

"I loved it. I'm excited for more of it. Especially when I get better & better. You know, first game there’s just so much that you’re not expecting, you are expecting to get that out of the way.

"I’m excited to get out of the way, winning even better. It was cool just feeling the energy and how much the fans love the team. How much they showed loved to me that was pretty cool."

Blake Snell pitched five innings against the Tigers, allowing five hits and two runs while issuing four walks and recording two strikeouts. The Dodgers' offense excelled, with seven hits in 31 at-bats, including three home runs, one walk and six strikeouts.

Tommy Edman put the Dodgers ahead with a solo homer in the second inning. Teoscar Hernandez homered in the fifth inning, driving in three runs. Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani recorded his second homer of the season, a solo shot in the seventh inning in the win.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opens up about Blake Snell’s mindset with the team

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discussed his conversations with Blake Snell and the 32-year-old pitcher’s mindset with the team. According to Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue, Roberts said:

"He is a next-level thinker. I've had some really good conversations. I think up to this point, the best conversations I've had in spring have been with Blake.

"He's very in tune with who he is as a person, as a pitcher. He's very excited to have a commitment from an organization longterm.”

“He has huge personal goals, he has very short-term goals, team goals. But I think that his feel for baseball, knowing hitters' tendencies and things like that, really refreshing to me.”

The Dodgers continue their three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

