2 major setbacks for Mets disclosed by Carlos Mendoza

Sitting top of the NL East with a 23-13 record, the New York Mets are flying high. After masterminding a route to the NLCS in 2024, it appears manager Carlos Mendoza is building on the good work he did in Queens last season.
Helping their team widen the gap between the second-placed Philadelphia Phillies, stars such as Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso have looked to be on top of their game of late.
However, there are some injury setbacks that the team must now deal with. Carlos Mendoza disclosed those injuries on Monday, as reported by Sportsnet New York via X (formerly Twitter).
"Carlos Mendoza provided the following injury updates: Jesse Winker will miss 6-8 weeks with the Mets with a grade 2 oblique strain. A.J. Minter will undergo season-ending lat surgery. Danny Young will miss the remainder of the season as he will undergo Tommy John Surgery."
Though Danny Young was very much a fringe player, Jesse Winker and A.J. Minter are set to be huge losses for the team. Winker is a powerful lower-order hitter who offered his team plenty of versatility as a left-handed hitter, and Minter appeared to have already established himself as a key bullpen arm for the team, despite having just joined as a free agent this offseason.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza talks about possible options to make up for Jesse Winker's absence
With Jesse Winker playing mostly as a designated hitter this season, the Mets are now tasked with finding a similar profile to deputize in the role while the 31-year-old is on the IL.
According to Mets skipper Mendoza, the team has plenty of options for the role, and fans can probably expect to see a number of players tried out at DH in the coming games.
"We have options. [Starling] Marte will see time, but we have to take care of him too. [Mark] Vientos, [Brandon] Nimmo, some of those guys will some reps there as a DH -- there’s a lot of different ways I can go there," Carlos Mendoza said, via SNY on Monday.
Despite losing key players to injury, fans will be hoping Carlos Mendoza can steady the ship and continue grinding out results day in, day out, as the Mets hope to win their division and challenge for the World Series come October.