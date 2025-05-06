2 major setbacks for Mets disclosed by Carlos Mendoza

Sitting top of the NL East with a 23-13 record, the New York Mets are flying high. After masterminding a route to the NLCS in 2024, it appears manager Carlos Mendoza is building on the good work he did in Queens last season.

Ad

Helping their team widen the gap between the second-placed Philadelphia Phillies, stars such as Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso have looked to be on top of their game of late.

However, there are some injury setbacks that the team must now deal with. Carlos Mendoza disclosed those injuries on Monday, as reported by Sportsnet New York via X (formerly Twitter).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Carlos Mendoza provided the following injury updates: Jesse Winker will miss 6-8 weeks with the Mets with a grade 2 oblique strain. A.J. Minter will undergo season-ending lat surgery. Danny Young will miss the remainder of the season as he will undergo Tommy John Surgery."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Though Danny Young was very much a fringe player, Jesse Winker and A.J. Minter are set to be huge losses for the team. Winker is a powerful lower-order hitter who offered his team plenty of versatility as a left-handed hitter, and Minter appeared to have already established himself as a key bullpen arm for the team, despite having just joined as a free agent this offseason.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza talks about possible options to make up for Jesse Winker's absence

With Jesse Winker playing mostly as a designated hitter this season, the Mets are now tasked with finding a similar profile to deputize in the role while the 31-year-old is on the IL.

Ad

According to Mets skipper Mendoza, the team has plenty of options for the role, and fans can probably expect to see a number of players tried out at DH in the coming games.

"We have options. [Starling] Marte will see time, but we have to take care of him too. [Mark] Vientos, [Brandon] Nimmo, some of those guys will some reps there as a DH -- there’s a lot of different ways I can go there," Carlos Mendoza said, via SNY on Monday.

Ad

Carlos Mendoza walks back to the dugout - Source: Getty

Despite losing key players to injury, fans will be hoping Carlos Mendoza can steady the ship and continue grinding out results day in, day out, as the Mets hope to win their division and challenge for the World Series come October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More