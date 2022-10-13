2022 MLB NLDS Schedule: Complete Dates, Ticket Prices, Times, and TV Channels

The 2022 MLB NLDS are finally upon us. The Wild Card series has already surprised and delighted fans with some epic moments of skill as well as some serious upsets.

The San Diego Padres overcame the New York Mets, a team with a significantly larger payroll, and Max Scherzer, the highest-paid MLB player in history. The Mets became the first team with 100 wins to not reach the MLB NLDS for the first time in nearly three decades.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies, in their first playoff appearance since 2011, upset the St. Louis Cardinals. Bryce Harper took center stage with a clutch home run at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

The Phillies have gone on to match up against their divisional foe, the Atlanta Braves. The defending World Series champion Braves have punched their 5th straight postseason appearance, a stark contrast to the Phillies, who are not an experienced playoff team.

"Start times for the rest of the NLDS this weekend!" - @ Amy Fadool Kane

Meanwhile, the LA Dodgers were the MLB's best team in 2022. They are in the postseason for the 10th straight season and are looking to go all the way this year. They will meet up with the San Diego Padres, a young team that is brimming with confidence.

Todd Strain @TODDSTRAINNBCSD I think Manny Machado just hit this ball over LF pavilion during @Padres batting practice. Sign of things to come? Live report from Dodger Stadium 6pm @nbcsandiego ahead of tonight’s game 1 of #NLDS I think Manny Machado just hit this ball over LF pavilion during @Padres batting practice. Sign of things to come? Live report from Dodger Stadium 6pm @nbcsandiego ahead of tonight’s game 1 of #NLDS https://t.co/pkLhVh1Cty

"I think Manny Machado just hit this ball over LF pavilion during @Padres batting practice. Sign of things to come? Live report from Dodger Stadium 6pm @nbcsandiego ahead of tonight's game 1 of the #NLDS" - @ Todd Strain

We are now all set for the 2022 MLB NLDS. Let's see when the action takes place and how you can make sure that you don't miss a single pitch.

2022 MLB NLDS Schedule

Date Games Location Channel Tuesday, 11 October Phillies vs Braves Game 1 Dodgers vs Padres Game 1 Truist Park, AtlantaDodger Stadium, LA TBS Wednesday 12 October Phillies vs Braves Game 2Dodgers vs Padres Game 2 Truist Park, AtlantaDodger Stadium, LA TBS Friday, 14 October Phillies vs Braves Game 3Dodgers vs Padres Game 3 Citizens Bank Park, PhiladelphiaPetro Park, San Diego TBS Saturday, 15 October Phillies vs Braves Game 4 (If nec.)Dodgers vs Padres Game 4 (If nec) Citizens Bank Park, PhiladelphiaPetro Park, San Diego TBS Sunday, 16 October Phillies vs Braves Game 5 (If nec)Dodgers vs Padres Game 5 (If nec.) Truist Park, AtlantaDodger Stadium, LA TBS

Unlike the Wild Card series, which was the best of 3, the 2022 MLB NLDS will be played in a best of 5 format. This means that the first team to reach 3 wins first will emerge from the series as the victor. Additionally, Games 1, 2 and 5 will be played in the home city of the higher-ranked teams, with Game 3 and 4 being played at the lower-seeded team's field.

2022 MLB NLDS Ticket Prices

Based on various online outlets, the average ticket prices for the NLDS are outlined below:

Braves vs Phillies Game 1: $59

Dodgers vs Padres Game 1: $67

Braves vs Phillies Game 2: $69

Dodgers vs Padres Game 2: $75

Braves vs Phillies Game 3: $72

Dodgers vs Padres Game 3: $65

Since Games 4 and 5 may not be necessary, no ticket prices are available yet for those fixtures.

Poll : 0 votes