Recently, 2023 NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell paid a poignant tribute to the late San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler. In a heartfelt conversation with USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Snell shared,

"He [Peter Seidler] was just the most genuine and pure soul."

Many people have expressed condolences at the news of Peter Seidler's death. Blake Snell's remarks perfectly reflect the essence of the man, who was more than just an owner to all who knew him. Further, Snell emphasized the genuine and compassionate nature that set Seidler apart:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He [Seidler] was such a great man."

The sentiment echoes throughout the entire Padres organization, where Seidler was cherished by everyone. Homages for Seidler have poured in from every corner of the baseball community, including government officials.

Seidler's passing elicited heartfelt responses on social media as well. Padres pitcher Yu Darvish took to Twitter to express his condolences.

Expand Tweet

The Padres, in their official statement, have not disclosed the cause of Seidler's death. Seidler was a two-time cancer survivor who battled non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

2023 Cy Young winner Blake Snell's free agency sets the stage for an exciting offseason

Blake Snell is set to explore new opportunities this offseason as he enters free agency. Snell, who secured his second Cy Young honor in 2023, previously earned the prestigious award in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays. Known for his mastery of off-speed pitches, particularly his highly effective curveball, Blake Snell's pitching prowess remains a highly sought-after asset.

Several MLB teams are anticipated to vie for Snell's services. DraftKings suggests that the Philadelphia Phillies are the favorites to secure Snell's services. Eager to build on their dominant NLCS run, the Phillies are eyeing a World Series title and view Snell as a key piece in that pursuit.

Among the potential suitors, the San Francisco Giants also emerge as a prime candidate. The Giants have promising elements in their pitching staff, such as the energetic Alex Cobb and emerging star Kyle Harrison. However, the addition of a seasoned veteran like Snell could elevate their pitching rotation to new heights.

The New York Mets, in the event of an unsuccessful pursuit of Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto, could also emerge as contenders for Snell's signature.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.