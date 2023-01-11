2024 MLB Free Agents: Ranking the five best players who will hit the free market next year

The 2023 MLB offseason is past its midway point, and we have seen no shortage of big-time deals. However, with most of the biggest names already locked down for the 2023 season, it's time to look ahead to next year. Here are the five biggest names that are set to hit the free market heading into the 2024 season.

MLB players who will be free agents in 2024

5. Tim Anderson

Although Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has attracted a lot of attention for his off-field behavior this season, there is still plenty to focus on the field. The next season will mark the final season of his seven-year, $37.5 million deal with the White Sox. At 29, he is in the prime of his career.

"Tim Anderson said: @BRWalkoff (via @WhiteSox" - Bleacher Report

Anderson has hit .300 or above in each of his past four seasons, making him the ideal pickup for a team looking for a leadoff man. However, injuries did limit him to only 79 games this season. This may be an issue for prospective buyers.

4. J.D. Martinez

The Boston Red Sox, reeling from the departure of their star infielder Xander Bogaerts, were not pleased to wave goodbye to J.D. Martinez after their poor 2022 season. Martinez signed a one-year deal worth $10 million with the LA Dodgers this MLB offseason.

Dodgers Tailgate @DodgersTailgate The Dodgers have signed slugger JD Martinez to a 1-year, $10M deal. The Dodgers have signed slugger JD Martinez to a 1-year, $10M deal. https://t.co/KIYEfud9ms

"The Dodgers have signed slugger JD Martinez to a 1-year, $10M deal." - Dodgers Tailgate

Martinez is coming off one of his worst years offensively, hitting only 16 home runs, down from 43 in 2018. However, J.D. Martinez was still an MLB All-Star last season and should he choose not to extend with the Dodgers next year, will have many interested parties looking to close a deal with him for the 2024 season.

3. Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw is getting older. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers star still found it in him to surpass Don Sutton as the all-time Dodgers franchise strikeout leader in 2022.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Each NL West team's best moment of 2022



Clayton Kershaw sets the Dodgers all-time strikeout record Each NL West team's best moment of 2022Clayton Kershaw sets the Dodgers all-time strikeout record https://t.co/ytimtx7CJM

"Each NL West team's best moment of 2022. Clayton Kershaw sets the Dodgers all-time strikeout record" - Talkin Baseball

Kershaw's injury-plagued 2021 season frightened the Dodgers, but they still decided to give him a one-year deal for 2023. Although it seems unlikely that Kershaw will join another MLB team at 35 years old, he would be a welcome addition to many rotations.

2. Manny Machado

Manny Machado finished second in a nailbiting race between himself and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt for the NL MVP this season. And although he eventually lost out, teams are licking their chops at the notion of Machado's five-year, $140 million contract with the San Diego Padres expiring next year. Machado hit 32 home runs and 102 RBIs last season.

1. Shohei Ohtani

After a disastrous 2022 season in Anaheim, many are wondering how much longer Shohei Ohtani will stick around.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



With owner Arte Moreno potentially selling the team, Shohei Ohtani is under contract with the Angels through the 2023 season.With owner Arte Moreno potentially selling the team, @Ken_Rosenthal tells us what it could mean for Ohtani's future in Anaheim: Shohei Ohtani is under contract with the Angels through the 2023 season.With owner Arte Moreno potentially selling the team, @Ken_Rosenthal tells us what it could mean for Ohtani's future in Anaheim: https://t.co/lLj9buhhLs

"Shohei Ohtani is under contract with the Angels through the 2023 season. With owner Arte Moreno potentially selling the team @Ken_Rosenthal tells us what it could mean for Ohtani's future in Anaheim:" - FOX Spors: MLB

The hitter-pitcher phenomenon's 1one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels is set to expire next season, and some are postulating that Ohtani may find a $500 million contract offer in his mailbox. It is not every day that such a historic MLB player hits the market, and we expect many big-name teams to come knocking.

