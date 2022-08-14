3 moves New York Yankees need to make to get out of their slump

The New York Yankees have been on a rough stretch as of late, losing eight of their past nine games. Last night, the Yankees held a late lead over the Boston Red Sox before blowing it and losing 3-2.

Since the All-Star break, the New York Yankees are just 7-14. The team still holds a commanding 10-game lead in the American League East, but there is cause for concern. Here's a look at three moves the Yankees need to make to get out of their second-half slump.

#3 Remove Domingo German from the New York Yankees starting rotation

Domingo German pitches during an Oakland Athletics v New York Yankees game.

Starting pitcher Domingo German has struggled at times as a starter in 2022. German has started five games and has posted a 1-2 record with a 4.18 ERA. However, his last two starts have been more encouraging, going a combined 11 innings and allowing just two earned runs.

While he has been better as of late, a change needs to be made to bolster the back end of the rotation. Clarke Schmidt is a potential candidate to replace German.

Schmidt has been in the Yankees bullpen while also serving in Triple-A as a starting pitcher. In Triple-A, Schmidt has been great, posting a 2.86 ERA in seven games started.

Schmidt has also seen success in the Yankees' bullpen this year, posting a solid 2.40 ERA in 16 appearances. He is definitely a pitcher with potential and someone the team should give a shot at the #5 spot in the rotation.

#2 Move Aroldis Chapman back to closer role

Aroldis Chapman pitches during a Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees game.

As of late, the Yankee closer role has been questioned. The Yankees' current closer is Clay Holmes, who has been excellent for much of the season prior to his most recent outings.

In Holmes' last five appearances, he has gone four innings, allowing seven earned runs and has one blown save. His ERA still sits at a respectable 2.39, but a move to veteran Aroldis Chapman may be needed.

Holmes spoke to the media last night following his disappointing outing.

Chapman has had his fair share of struggles as well but has plenty of experience and is not afraid of big moments. Chapman has compiled 315 saves in his 13-year career and may be more reliable in the closer role going forward.

#1 Call up Oswald Peraza

Anthony Volpe (right) during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

One move the New York Yankees may need to consider is to call up one of their top prospects at shortstop.

The Yankees' current shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, has been solid offensively, posting a .265 batting average and stealing 15 bases. However, the Yankees could call up shortstop Oswald Peraza, who is in Triple-A. Peraza brings a lot more power to the plate, posting 15 home runs and stealing 27 bases in 85 games played.

Calling up Peraza may provide the spark the team needs and lengthen the team's lineup.

