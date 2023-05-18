3 Reasons why the New York Yankees won't win the World Series in 2024

Coming into the 2023 campaign the New York Yankees were one of the betting favorites to win the World Series, however, their season has not gone the way many have expected. Yes, it is barely over a month into the season, however, the Yankees find themselves fourth in the American League East with a 25-20 record.

While there is more than enough time remaining in the season for New York to turn things around, there is a growing level of concern among fans about the current state of the team.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Hal answers here: Is the season a failure if the Yankees don’t win the World Series? In The Show, Hal talks about similarities/differences between him and The Boss, hits on Cash, Boone, Judge, Cole, more. ⁦ @Joelsherman1 ⁩ and I discuss Mets, Yanks, early surprises Hal answers here: Is the season a failure if the Yankees don’t win the World Series? In The Show, Hal talks about similarities/differences between him and The Boss, hits on Cash, Boone, Judge, Cole, more. ⁦@Joelsherman1⁩ and I discuss Mets, Yanks, early surprises https://t.co/xeknrg4DzE

I may look foolish at the end of the season, however, there are three reasons why the New York Yankees won't win the World Series this year.

#1 - Like most teams, injuries could derail the New York Yankees World Series hopes

This may seem like an obvious answer for any team, however, injuries have already plagued the Yankees, revealing a lack of depth behind their stars. The team has seen several of their biggest names spend time on the IL, including Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodon, Giancarlo Stanton, and Luis Severino.

While some of the aforementioned players have already returned to the lineup, however, if they were to miss time later in the season, it could end the Yankees' season sooner rather than later.

Joey @DJLeMVP Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Aaron Judge is going through a light version of his pregame work. Aaron Boone said they should decide within the next half hour if Judge will go on the IL or not. Aaron Judge is going through a light version of his pregame work. Aaron Boone said they should decide within the next half hour if Judge will go on the IL or not. All of Yankee Twitter if Judge goes on the IL https://t.co/IW66olAgfP twitter.com/BryanHoch/stat… All of Yankee Twitter if Judge goes on the IL https://t.co/IW66olAgfP twitter.com/BryanHoch/stat…

#2 - The rest of the American League East is simply stronger than New York

It may come as a surprise that the Yankees sit fourth in the American League East with a 25-20 record, however, that has been one of the talking points of the season so far. The AL East has quite simply been the strongest division in baseball with the Tampa Bay Rays currently leading the league with a 32-13 record.

If teams such as the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays continue to stay ahead of the New York Yankees, it may just be a case of there not being enough postseason spots available.

#3 - The Yankees just might not be the team that everyone thought they were

Yes, the Yankees have the reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge. Yes, they have Gerrit Cole, one of the best pitchers in baseball. However, the New York Yankees' depth is not on the same level as some other teams such as the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the team has yet to have their entire squad healthy, from a day-to-day perspective, the New York Yankees lineup leaves much to be desired. The team has seen the likes of Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, and Jake Bauers see regular playing time with the club.

