"3 things are undeniable: my faith, my family & my loyalty" - When Kevin James proved his Mets fandom by naming daughter after club's former ballpark

Actor and comedian Kevin James is a huge New York Mets fan. While that has always been well documented, in 2016, Sal Licata questioned his fandom on the radio show, "Sports Zone."

According to Licata, James was making out that he was a Mets fan to push his movies. James had been seen at batting practice with the team while promoting "Paul Blart Mall Cop 2," and Licata suggested that he wasn't a real fan.

Unfortunately for Licata, Kevin James called the show and set the record straight:

"Say what you want about my movies, my career, my weight, have fun. Three things are undeniable: my faith, my family, and my loyalty to the Mets."

On the topic of family, James' second daughter is called Shea, after Shea Stadium where the New York Mets used to play. Speaking to "The Billy Bush Show" in 2010, James shared the story of how Shea got her name:

"I grew up with them, and I kind of just threw it out to my wife as a name, as a possibility, and not mentioning about the stadium or the franchise behind it, and then I had to confess later and tell her it was after the baseball team, the stadium."

Sal Licata discusses Kevin James' phone call on Mets fandom

There might not be a tougher spot than where Sal Licata found himself when he questioned the legitimacy of Kevin James' Mets fandom.

What had been idle talk turned into a nightmare when James called the show and gave him a piece of his mind. Licata recalled the phone call on WFAN earlier this year:

"Anyway, so I was having this, whatever, this thoughtless conversation, just side of my mouth like, he's not a real Mets fan. ... He calls the show! The producers in my headset are going, 'Kevin James on the line,' and I go 'Get the hell out of here.'

"It was him. He's all 'I heard you guys ripping me' and he goes on to a 60-second tirade of, 'Sal you don't know what you're talking about' blah blah blah blah blah. ... And he started to prove it to me like, 'I've been a fan since 62, I got all the yearbooks and this and that.'"

There are two lessons to be learned from this story. First, always be careful what you say on the radio, and second, never question Kevin James' commitment to the New York Mets.

