“3 years ago today, me and Livvy became mothers” - Olivia Dunne takes internet by storm with nostalgic throwbacks on Snapchat

Olivia Dunne, the acclaimed LSU Tigers’ gymnast, recently took the internet by storm with a heartwarming trip down memory lane on Snapchat. In a nostalgic post, she shared a series of throwback pictures. The posts quickly became a sensation, resonating with fans who have followed Dunne’s journey both in gymnastics and her personal life.

"2 years ago, today @kj_johnson101."

Dunne, known for her extraordinary achievements in gymnastics, has amassed a massive following on social media. Her recent Snapchat posts, capturing moments from two, three, and four years ago, provided a glimpse into the significant chapters of her life. The throwback pictures featured Livvy with her friends, including fellow LSU gymnast KJ Johnson, showcasing the camaraderie and joy of past times.

"4 years ago, today omg."

Olivia Dunne’s series of stories and posts commemorated the end of 2023

The 21-year-old gymnast’s journey through the years was recently highlighted in a series of stories on her Snapchat account. Commemorating the end of 2023, Livvy Dunne also shared a photomontage that encapsulated major memories, giving her 2.03 million subscribers a quick overview of her significant moments from the past.

The collage included snapshots of Livvy with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates’ Paul Skenes, capturing their first public appearance together, as well as heartwarming moments with her dog, Baby Roux.

"3 years ago, today."

The collage also showcased Livvy’s encounters with celebrities, featuring a picture with the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Additionally, her European vacation snapshots, adventures, and a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut were part of the captivating montage. It also showed moments with her team as they cheered for the LSU baseball team, adding layers to the narrative of her multifaceted life.

"3 years ago today me and @Livvy_gymnast became mothers." - a friend tagged Dunne, referring to a fish they’d adopted.

As Olivia Dunne prepares to embrace the challenges and triumphs of 2024, her nostalgic post serves as a touching reflection on the journey she’s undertaken. Fans eagerly anticipate her return to the gymnastics floor to witness Livvy’s continued success and the memories she’ll create in the upcoming year. Her Snapchat posts not only stirred emotions but also reinforced Olivia Dunne’s connection with her fans, making her journey not just about athletic achievements but about shared moments and shared growth.

