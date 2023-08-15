New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has been a bright spot despite the team not meeting expectations this season.

The Mets are 54-65, which ranks them fourth in the highly-competitive National League East. The Amazins sit 22.5 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves. They are also 8.5 games behind the Miami Marlins, who hold the last wild-card spot in the National League.

Lindor is coming off a game on Monday where he went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and a stolen base. With the stolen base, Lindor is a member of the 20-20 club with 22 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm not going through the motions no matter what," Lindor said. "As a professional baseball player, I gotta go out there and give it my best, day in and day out. I owe it to the fans, I owe it to my teammates, I owe it to this organization and I owe it to myself."

Expand Tweet

Francisco Lindor will not let the rocky season that the New York Mets are having get to his head.

Expand Tweet

Fans should be happy to hear there is no quit in their shortstop. Lindor is a true captain, and the Mets are lucky to have him for the long term.

With Francisco Lindor locked up, the New York Mets need to come to terms with Pete Alonso

New York Mets

In 2021, the New York Mets locked up Francisco Lindor long-term. The two sides agreed to a 10-year, $341 million deal. It was the third-highest total money on a contract in MLB history.

Now, there is another player the Mets can lock up for the long term: their slugging first baseman Pete Alonso. Alonso is having a monster season, hitting .224/.324/.522, with 35 home runs and 88 RBIs. Alonso is a free agent at the end of the 2024 season and has done nothing but excel since debuting in 2019.

The Mets completed deals with Edwin Diaz, Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo last offseason. This is likely when extension talks will ramp up with Alonso.

Do not be surprised if this is where the Mets' front office's focus will be when the season ends. If the two sides cannot agree, expect the team to look at possible trade suitors.