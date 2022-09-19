5 Best MLB sluggers who will be available in upcoming free agency 

The 2022 MLB season has been quite a ride. Some players are having career years like Aaron Judge is for the New York Yankees. Some players like Albert Pujols are refusing to age. Only time will tell what to expect in the postseason.

With the 2022 season heading into the final stretch, it's time to look ahead at the upcoming free agent class.

Teams looking for quality bats will have a strong list of choices this offseason.

MLB's 5 best sluggers whose futures are undecided

#5 Willson Contreras (Catcher)

Contreras is having one of the best offensive seasons of his MLB career in 2022. He has been one of the few bright spots in an underwhelming season for the Chicago Cubs. Through 81 games, Contreras is hitting .246 with 21 home runs, 54 RBI, and an .882 OPS. He was also selected as an MLB All-Star for the third time in his career back in July.

The 30-year old is by far the best catcher entering the 2023 free-agent class. He has posted a 3.5 fWAR (Wins Above Replacement) so far in 2022, which ranks fifth best in the majors.

Contreras has spent his entire career with the Cubs organization since making his MLB debut in 2016. But with where the Cubs are in their rebuilding process, it's hard to imagine them bringing Contreras back.

#4 Dansby Swanson (Shortstop)

Dansby Swanson will be joining the highly anticipated shortstop free agency market this offseason. The former first overall pick has hit .280 with 20 home runs and 87 RBI through 145 games so far this season.

He has posted a 4.1 offensive WAR and 1.8 defensive WAR, which showcases his completeness as a player.

#3 Xander Bogaerts (Shortstop)

The 29-year old's future with the Boston Red Sox is uncertain. The club reportedly shopped him at the August 2 trade deadine, but could not work out a deal with potential suitors.

Bogaerts is fifth in the MLB with a .316 batting average this season. He has also posted 14 homers, 65 RBI, .382 on-base percentage and .885 OPS.

The Red Sox already have infielder Trevor Story signed through the 2028 season, which makes Bogaerts an expendable piece heading into free agency.

He has an All-Star level bat that can fit into the middle of any lineup in the majors.

With players like Trea Turner on the market, it's easy to see why teams are salivating at the free agent market. Turner is a true five-tool shortstop that you can insert into any lineup.

The 29-year old is hitting .304 on the season with 20 homers, 97 RBI, .834 OPS and 25 stolen bases. He has a proven track record on both offense and defense, and is the best all-around shortstop in the 2023 MLB free agent class.

#1 Aaron Judge (Outfielder)

It should come as no surprise that Judge is number one on this list.

Aaron Judge has been above and beyond the most dominate offensive player in 2022. The New York Yankees slugger has to hit a jaw dropping 57 homers in 141 games so far this season. That's 18 more than Kyle Schwarber, who ranks second in the league in that catagory.

He also leads the majors in RBI (123), walks (91), on-base percentage (.415), slugging percentage (.687), OPS (1.102) and total bases (357).

It looks like his decision to turn down the Yankees contract extension offer in the offseason has paid dividends. He bet on himself and will cash in big this offseason.

Codify @CodifyBaseball Why bother all of this silly "Aaron Judge has a 0.00 ERA" trolling when you could just point to this?

