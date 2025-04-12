5 MLB Bold Predictions Today: Expect fireworks from Dodgers’ trio; Rangers topple Mariners and more for April 12, 2025

With so many games scheduled on Saturday, there is a good chance to make some MLB bold predictions. Friday night featured some great action around the diamond, and that should be the case again in games on Saturday.

Ad

Some teams will break out in a big way, while some other predictions will focus on the top players in the league. Here are five top MLB bold predictions that should be made after looking at all the matchups.

5 MLB Bold predictions for April 12

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Dodgers All-Star trio shines

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a talented team, but three stars continue to shine brighter than the rest of the roster. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Shohei Ohtani are at the top of the lineup and need to produce. One bold prediction to make is that this trio will have plenty of success on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

4) Rangers beat AL West rivals

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn

The Texas Rangers fell to the Seattle Mariners 5-3 in the series opener on Friday night, but things will be much different in Game 2. Look for Corey Seager to lead the way for the Rangers as they even up the series by getting revenge on the Mariners.

Ad

3) Phillies get revenge on Cardinals

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a 2-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night as the offense was unable to get anything going. The Phillies continue to be one of the best offensive teams, and they have the ability to break out in a big way. Saturday will be an offensive show for the Phillies as they will get revenge in this series.

2) Bregman, Devers homer for Red Sox

Ad

Alex Bregman, Rafael Devers- Source: Imagn

Taking some risk is important when making bold predictions, but you should also be looking at accomplished players. Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers are two of the best hitters for the Boston Red Sox, and each player will homer as they blow past the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Ad

1) Yankees score 6+ runs

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees suffered a 9-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Friday. Aaron Judge and the Yankees will respond on Saturday as they score at least six runs in a win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More