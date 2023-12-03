5 moves the Toronto Blue Jays need to make at 2023 MLB Winter Meetings

With the Winter Meetings set to take place over the next few days, the Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be very active. Their name has popped up in rumors for a lot of players, so they could be a very different squad in just a week's time. Below are five moves the Jays should make if they want to make themselves real contenders.

Moves the Blue Jays have to make right now

5) Sign Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman has experience with the Blue Jays. While his 2023 metrics suggest he was a little bit lucky this year, he's still a quality pitcher who could bolster Toronto's depth in that area. As a back-end starter, there aren't many better available.

4) Sign Isaiah Kiner-Falefa

Could the Toronto Blue Jays add Isiah Kiner-Falefa?

The Blue Jays are likely not getting Matt Chapman back. Unfortunately, the third-base market is pretty thin. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is probably not heading back to the New York Yankees, and he can play third base very well and occasionally come through at the plate.

3) Trade for Randy Arozarena

Randy Arozarena is available

The Blue Jays could use another outfielder, and Randy Arozarena is one of the best available. The Tampa Bay Rays seem adamant on trading him, and he would be a massive addition for any team, so the Jays should jump on this train right now.

2) Trade for Juan Soto

Will the Toronto Blue Jays trade for Juan Soto?

With the Yankees and San Diego Padres reportedly far apart, the Blue Jays have popped in as genuine contenders for Juan Soto. They don't quite have the package that the Yankees do, but this is a move Toronto should go for to make this year a winning opportunity.

1) Sign Shohei Ohtani

The Jays have emerged as serious contenders for Shohei Ohtani, and they should go all in. They have a pretty young core and adding a two-way superstar for the next five or more years would make them World Series contenders the entire time he is in the city. He'll cost a lot, but he will most likely make them the favorites in the American League.

