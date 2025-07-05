6 years after first-round draft pick, Cubs bring pitcher Ryan Jensen back to Chicago amid Jameson Taillon injury woes

In their push to win their first NL Central title since 2020, the Chicago Cubs received a major injury blow. Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon picked up an injury to his right calf and is set to spend a lot of time on the sidelines.

With a 7-6 record, along with a 4.44 ERA and 74 strikeouts, Taillon has by no means been the ace of the Cubs' staff, but quite a reliable arm to call upon nonetheless. Naturally, Taillon's injury requires the Cubs to bring in an additional pitcher to the roster to make up for the 33-year-old's absence.

To take up that responsibility, it appears the organization is considering 27-year-old Ryan Jensen, who was signed to a minor league contract on July 3. In the minor leagues this season, Jensen has a 2-4 record, along with a 6.59 ERA and 39 total strikeouts.

Incidentally, this is not Jensen's first stint in Chicago, having also been signed by the team six years ago as the 27th pick of the 2019 MLB draft. Things did not end up going to plan in Jensen's first stint in the Windy City, and he eventually left the team to join the Seattle Mariners on waivers in 2023.

The right-handed pitcher will finally get a chance to prove himself at the highest level this time around.

Cubs skipper Craig Counsell's report on Jameson Taillon's injury does not sound promising

Speaking to the press on Friday, Craig Counsell was naturally quizzed by reporters on the injury sustained by starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. Addressing the matter, Counsell said:

"This was unfortunately an injury [Jameson Taillon sustained] during training. He was running, and felt a grab after his bullpen [session]. He's going to miss a pretty significant amount of time, more than a month. He's got a muscle strain in his calf."

With the Cubs in a strong position to win their division and challenge for the World Series, fans hope Jameson Taillon returns stronger. For the time being, they'll back Ryan Jensen to deputise ably in his absence.

