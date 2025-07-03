Pete Crow-Armstrong shares his heartfelt reaction to first All-Star selection alongside Kyle Tucker, Ronald Acuna Jr. in NL outfield

Having made his big league debut in September 2023, highly touted Chicago Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong has well and truly shown off his sky-high potential on a consistent basis in 2025.

Batting .268 with 21 home runs and 64 RBIs, along with being extremely athletic in center field, he has deservedly been confirmed as one of the NL starting outfielders for the upcoming All-Star Game.

Crow-Armstrong shared his heartfelt reaction to the press on Wednesday, shortly after it was confirmed he would be an All-Star for the first time in his career.

"Obviously (becoming an All-Star) is one of the cooler accomplishments thus far in my playing career," he said (Timestamp: 0:07). ... "Throwing myself into an outfield with Kyle Tucker and Ronald Acuna Jr. to start an All-Star game is really cool, but I'm just so grateful that people have been touched by how I like to play the game.

"I think that's the biggest compliment out of everything. The fan vote, I've never kind of understood it until this year, I'm very appreciative right now."

Cubs skipper Craig Counsell reacts to Pete Crow-Armstrong earning his first All-Star selection

Shortly after Pete Crow-Armstrong's aforementioned interaction with the press, reporters also quizzed his skipper, Craig Counsell, about his feelings on the young outfielder's success this season.

Counsell talked about how happy he was to see Crow-Armstrong succeed, and how his success was a product of everybody "investing" in his growth behind the scenes, be it his teammates or the coaching staff.

"It's meant a lot, as you get a talented young player to come into the big leagues, for everybody to help him develop," Counsell said (Timestamp: 17:46).

"Of course, he's exceeded expectations, he's having a wonderful season, and we're all happy for him that he got this recognition. It's happened really fast, that's a credit to everybody in that room and the coaching staff and Pete."

Pete Crow-Armstrong high-fives his skipper, Craig Counsell, in the Chicago Cubs dugout - Source: Getty

As the Cubs look to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2020 and repeat the heroics of 2016, fans will be hoping Crow-Armstrong, now boosted by his first All-Star selection, can continue to perform at his best in the second half of the season as well.

