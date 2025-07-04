Cubs skipper shares unfortunate Jameson Taillon update

Currently pitching with a 7-6 record, a 4.44 ERA and 74 total strikeouts, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon has been a reliable arm for skipper Craig Counsell.

Unfortunately, it appears Craig Counsell will need to get used to life without Taillon. Speaking to the press on Friday, Counsell revealed that the 33-year-old picked up an injury in his right calf during a training session with a lengthy stint on the sidelines looming for the veteran.

"This was unfortunately an injury [Jameson Taillon sustained] during training," Counsell said. "He was running, and felt a grab after his bullpen [session]. He's going to miss a pretty significant amount of time, more than a month. He's got a muscle strain in his calf."

It is concerning news for Cubs fans, with the team losing a key member of their pitching staff amid their push for their first NL Central title since 2020. At the moment, Chicago leads the division with a 53-35 record.

Coming off a solid outing against the Houston Astros, Taillon was set to take the mound against division rivals the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Lefty Jordan Wicks to be recalled from triple-A Iowa to make up for Jameson Taillon's absence

With Jameson Taillon out of action, the Chicago Cubs are reportedly recalling left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks to the big league roster. Wicks has featured at the big league level for the Cubs in the past, having made his debut in August 2023.

However, the 25-year-old has not been consistent. For his big league career, Wicks has a 6-6 record with a 5.23 ERA and 68 strikeouts. Playing for the Iowa Cubs at Triple-A level this year, Wicks has a 1-3 record with a 4.06 ERA and 46 strikeouts.

Jordan Wicks in action against the Hanshin Tigers during a Cubs exhibition game in Tokyo, Japan - Source: Getty

With Jameson Taillon's injury giving Wicks his latest opportunity to well and truly stake his claim at big league level, fans will be hoping the lefty can follow in the footsteps of fellow prospect Matt Shaw and grab his opportunity with both hands.

