"Aaron Judge has become as delusional as his dumba** manager" - Fans react to Yankees captain's comments about defeating Shohei Ohtani

Two of the best in the major leagues, Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani, are set to face each other in the All-Star game. The game will take place at Truist Park at 8pm et on Tuesday.

This year's mid-season classic is not the only big game the pair have faced each other in, having also locked horns in the World Series back in October, with Ohtani and the Dodgers emerging victorious on that occasion.

Speaking to sports analyst Pat McAfee ahead of the 2025 All-Star game, Aaron Judge was asked about his opinion on Ohtani. Responding, Judge started off by commending Ohtani's character, before subtly hinting that he was still looking for revenge when the pair 'meet each other down the road'.

"He (Shohei Ohtani) is a great guy, great ambassador for this game. We're going to get him back though, we'll see him down the road," Judge said.

Responding to Judge's comments, plenty of fans were quick to call out the Yankees captain.

"Lmao judge has become as delusional as his dumba** manager and GM. Poor guy," a fan said.

"This guy is delusional" another fan said.

"I respect how he said all that with a straight face" a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"I’m sure this clip won’t be brought up again later this year," a fan said.

"Lifetime .206 hitter in playoffs talking smack tap the brakes bro," another fan said

"Lmao no you aren’t," one fan said

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are in the conversation for an MVP award yet again

Both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani had a great 2024 season. Judge hit an MLB-leading 58 home runs, while Ohtani became the first ever player to enter the 50-50 club in big league history, with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases.

Both players unanimously won the prestigious AL and NL MVP awards as a result. This year, there is quite a good chance we see the same two players take home the awards yet again.

Aaron Judge (L), Ohtani (R) (Credits: Getty)

As of now, Aaron Judge is batting .355, with 35 home runs and 81 RBIs, putting him on pace for even more homers than he managed last season.

Shohei Ohtani's on the other hand, is batting .276, with 32 home runs and 60 RBIs. Though his batting stats are slightly worse than that of Judge, Ohtani's excellence on the mound adds another dimension to his game, that no other big leaguer can match.

