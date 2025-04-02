Aaron Judge to break April Home Run record; Sandy Alcantara traded to the Mets | 5 bold predictions for MLB in April 2025

Baseball might be the most unpredictable sport of a number of reasons, however, when it comes to making bold predictions, sometimes there can be more than meets the eye. While obviously not every bold prediction is going to come true, as the old adage goes, "where there's smoke, there's fire."

From players setting new records after sensational performances to notable superstars finding themselves in a new uniform, there are a number of bold predictions that could come to fruition in April. The 2025 MLB season is underway but things could only just be heating up.

Here's a closer look at 5 bold predictions across MLB for April 2025

#1 - Aaron Judge breaks the home run record for April

There is no denying Aaron Judge's ability to launch home runs out of every ballpark in Major League Baseball. The New York Yankees captain has already kicked off the 2025 campaign on the right foot, launching 4 home runs in 4 games.

It may not be too much of a bold prediction at his point to say that Aaron Judge could break the home run record for March/April. Four players have hit 14 homers in the first month of the season, including Cody Bellinger, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, and Christian Yelich. It would be unsurprising to see Judge surpass that total.

#2 - San Diego Padres deal one of their veterans

The San Diego Padres are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch this seen given the number of trade rumors they have been in all offseason. This is why it would be unsurprising to see the team move on from one of their proven veterans such as Luis Arraez in order to both shed payroll and move on from the pending unrestricted free agent.

#3 - Sandy Alcantara gets dealt to the New York Mets

Sandy Alcantara is healthy and looking like one of the best pitchers in basebal yet again. While this will certainly help the Miami Marlins, it could also drive up the interest in him for a potential trade. One of the most likely landing spots for the former NL Cy Young winner are the New York Mets, who could get a deal done soon.

#4 - Roki Sasaki lives up to the hype

This may sound like an absurd bold prediction, however, things have not gone according to plan so far for Los Angeles Dodgers pitching sensation Roki Sasaki. The 23-year-old has struggled so far in his rookie season, throwing only 4.2 innings and posting a 5.79 ERA. That being said, it's not unreasonable to believe that Sasaki will get it all together and start showing why he was so coveted.

#5 - Tampa Bay Rays sit atop the AL East at the end of the month

The New York Yankees came into 2025 as the heavy favorite to claim the American League East, however, the Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the most surprising teams so far this season. Entering Wednesday's action, the Rays owned a 4-1 record and thanks to their solid starting pitching and batting depth, there is a real chance that they could sit 1st in the AL East when May rolls around.

