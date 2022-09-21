"We may never see this again", "This is quite possibly the greatest offensive season of all time" - New York Yankees fans ecstatic as Aaron Judge ties Babe Ruth with iconic 60th home run this season

Aaron Judge made history Tuesday night as he crushed his 60th home run of the season, tying the all-time great Babe Ruth. Judge is now the third New York Yankees hitter to ever reach 60 home runs over the course of a season. Tying Ruth at 60, he is just one home run shy of tying Roger Maris as the other Yankee-great to do so.

Maris holds the franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a season.

Judge stepped up to the plate in the ninth inning with his team down 8-4. He was 0-3 up to this point, and all hope seemed to be lost among Yankees fans. Judge worked his way to a 3-1 count and got a pitch that he liked and crushed it to left field.

Fans witnessed history with that swing. The Yankees have 15 more games left in the regular season. Judge has the opportunity to crush Maris' record of 61 home runs. The season Judge is having on a contract year is incredible.

Aaron Judge is proving to be the best player in the league. With 20 more home runs than anyone else in the league, Judge is on another planet right now. It will be hard for anyone not to vote him MVP over Shohei Ohtani.

Judge's ninth-inning home run seemed to bring life to the New York offense. After Judge, Anthony Rizzo doubled, Gleybar Torres walked and Josh Donaldson singled to load the bases for Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton hit a walk-off grand slam to win the game 9-8 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It was just an insane ending to a historic game. The win against the Pirates moved the Yankees to 89-58. They hold a 5.5 game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East.

Aaron Judge's 60th home run should distance him in the MVP race

The MVP race is undoubtedly between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is having a better year than when he won the MVP in 2021. He already has 40 more strikeouts than he did last year with a couple of weeks left in the season. His batting average is also up from last year.

Aaron Judge, on the other hand, is chasing history. He's dominating the league offensively and leads the league in home runs, RBIs and on-base plus slugging percentage. He is a big reason why the Yankees are leading their division and look like a World Series contender. If Judge breaks Roger Maris' record, the league will have no choice but to award him the MVP.

