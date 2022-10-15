Aaron Judge vs Shane Bieber Stats Comparision: Who is the Better MLB Player?

On Friday afternoon, Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians captured an important series-tying victory in the 10th inning. In what is being labeled a "David vs. Goliath" series, David picked up an important win in Game 2 of the ALDS against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees.

During the second game of the ALDS, Bieber would get the better of Judge as the Cleveland ace pitcher would record three strikeouts for the potential AL MVP. To no one's surprise, Guardians fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate Bieber's dominating performance over Aaron Judge.

"Indians (Guardians) pitcher Shane Bieber just struck out Aaron Judge for the third time today. Aaron Judge has 181 strikeouts (and counting) this year. Barry Bonds is watching and laughing." - Nick Adams

As Bieber recorded his third straight strikeout of Judge, Cleveland fans were left wondering if Bieber should be the MVP, whereas Yankees fans were looking for answers. Who really is the stronger player? Here is a deeper look into each player.

Shane Bieber, the superstar pitcher, not the singer

The former fourth-round selection has been a staple for Cleveland since breaking out in the 2019 season, where he captured the All-Star Game MVP award. However, that was only the beginning of Bieber's road to superstardom.

In 2020, Bieber would finish the shortened season with an 8-1 record while posting a 1.63 ERA, recording 122 strikeouts, and going on to win his first American League Cy Young Award.

One of his notable claims to fame outside of baseball is his last name. Announcers, fans, and non-fans are always pondering if he is related to pop superstar Justin Bieber. Unfortunately, he is not, but that has not prevented repeated mistakes.

"Bob Costas just called Shane Bieber… Justin Bieber on national TV" - MoreForYouCleveland

Is Aaron Judge the new face of the MLB?

What more can be said about Aaron Judge's 2022 season that hasn't already been said? The New York Yankees slugger eclipsed Roger Maris for the American League and the Yankees' single-season home run record with 62.

He also finds himself currently in a tight race for the American League MVP award with Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani. While it remains unclear who will win the award, the success of the Yankees this season might be enough to secure Judge his first MVP.

Aaron Judge vs. Shane Bieber head-to-head history

When looking into the head-to-head history, today's result may have come as no surprise. Prior to today's game, Judge had not recorded a hit in 5 at-bats against Bieber, while being struck out twice.

It is impossible to say that one player is better than the other on an overall scale, but for the time being, I'd bet on Bieber when the two of them are head-to-head.

