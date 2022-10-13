"Absolutely pathetic" "You can't get shutout in the playoffs" - Philadelphia Phillies fans gutted after shutout loss to the Atlanta Braves ties the NLDS up at one game apiece

The Philadelphia Phillies dropped game two of the NLDS to the Atlanta Braves to even up the series at one apiece. The Phillies were just outmatched Wednesday night against the Braves as they lost 3-0.

One big inning was all it took for the Braves to get past the Phillies tonight. Atlanta was able to get three across the plate in the sixth inning, all of two outs. The red-hot Phillies have finally cooled down.

FINAL: Braves 3, Phillies 0

Zack Wheeler took the loss for the Phillies tonight as he went six innings with four hits, five strikeouts, and three runs. He pitched well up until the sixth inning when it seemed like he was starting to wear down a bit.

Philadelphia fans aren't too pleased with the team's performance tonight. They could have gone 2-0 up on the Braves with the series headed to Philadelphia. That would have been a huge advantage for the Phillies.

"Absolutely pathetic man" one fan cried.

"You can't get shut out in the playoffs." another fan explained.

You can't get shut out in the playoffs.

0-16 Kyle Schwarber
1-17 Rhys Hoskins

Get them out of the top of the lineup or put in someone else they are USELESS!

I've been a diehard Phillies fan for 32 years, this team is embarrassing. We clearly aren't a good team. is overrated, Bryce Harper is overrated. Our team is average at best. Rob Thomson should be fired right now. I speak for every Phillies fan.

Fans are all over the place on how to feel. Some fans believe that with the loss tonight, the season is over. Other fans are fine with the loss tonight as they believe the goal was to split the first two games.

Now that the series is tied, fans are starting to worry. they don't want the series advantage to swing the way of the Atlanta Braves. They'll need to wake up their bats if they don't want that to be the case.

The Philadelphia Phillies need to take advantage of their upcoming home game

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game 2

The Philadelphia Phillies are happy to head back to Citizens Park. They haven't had a home game in 15 games. Given how long the Phillies have been playing on the road, fans are going to be roaring at the stadium.

They need to take advantage of all the energy that is going to be surrounding the ballpark. Taking a 2-1 advantage puts the Braves' backs up against the wall. Teams can start playing wrecklessly when they're facing elimination.

The Phillies need more production out of Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins, who bat first and second in the lineup. They went a combined 0-8 with four strikeouts in the loss on Wednesday night.

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to regroup over their off-day on Thursday and get their bats going for Friday's game.

