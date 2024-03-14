Adam Duvall Free Agency: Braves bring back former All-Star OF for third stint for one-year deal

Adam Duvall, a 35-year-old outfielder, joined the Atlanta Braves after signing a one-year, $3 million contract on Thursday.

Duvall's 2023 season was not good. He had a good start, with four home runs in eight games with the Boston Red Sox. But he fractured his left wrist while trying to make a catch on April 9 and didn't return until June 9.

This will be Adam Duvall's third stint with the Atlanta Braves. In 2018 Duvall joined Atlanta for the first time after being traded from the Cincinnati Reds and had 10 home runs in 41 games in 2019. In 2021 he became a World Series Champion and also won a Golden Glove with the Braves.

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. returns

Reigning National League MVP Roald Acuna Jr. is also back in the Braves lineup after a minor knee issue.

In a spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, he returned to the leadoff spot. He had not played since Feb. 29 due to right knee soreness that he had during a game with the Minnesota Twins.

“He’s still young, and he’s still at an age where he can still (steal a lot of bases),” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s going to reach a time where he’s going to slow down on his own. For now, you've just got to let a kid like that loose and let him play his game.”

With Acuna coming back to action, fans are pretty relieved. They're hoping for another MVP performance from the star like the previous season.

