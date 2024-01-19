Adam Duvall Update: Insider reveals 2 teams engaged in 'bidding' for veteran outfielder 

The market for free-agent slugger Adam Duvall is starting to heat up. With a lot of big-time players now off the board, teams have begun to focus on the power-hitting veteran.

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels have come out as Duvall's top suitors, per Jon Heyman. He will likely pick between the two teams, unless another club hops into the mix.

Duvall spent the 2023 season with the Red Sox, where he appeared in 92 games. During that time, he hit .247/.303/.531 with 21 home runs and 58 RBIs, which has been an improvement from recent seasons.

He can play all outfield positions and be used as a team's designated hitter. Last season, he spent 61 games in center, 26 in right, seven in left and five at DH.

He missed part of the season while recovering from a wrist fracture. Nevertheless, he put up impressive numbers after returning from a significant injury, especially for hitters.

Where does Adam Duvall fit?

Last season, Adam Duvall was one of the most reliable hitters on the Red Sox lineup. The team relied on him at various points during the season, and he did not disappoint.

Earlier in the offseason, Boston stated they were looking for defensive flexibility on the open market, as they do not plan to have a set DH. Signing Duvall gives the front office the flexibility they are searching for.

Duvall is no slouch in the outfield, either. He has consistently been a plus defender in the outfield throughout his career.

The LA Angels are searching to bring in some players this offseason after losing out on Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Duvall would be a solid player to bring into their outfield.

At the time of writing, the Angels' outfield consists of Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell. There are some injury concerns with this group, especially Trout.

Signing Adam Duvall would bring in an outfielder who can play all three positions. That is something the team could desperately need, given the trend of Trout missing games continues.

There is always the possibility of another team jumping in on the action. Plenty of teams in the league could use a flexible outfielder who can hit for power for the upcoming season.

