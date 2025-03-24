Adley Rutschman uncovers Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson, and more Orioles teammates' gaming preference

With young stars such as Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday on the roster, the Baltimore Orioles are one of the most exciting squads in all of the major leagues. In 2024, these stars put on a great show for their fans, as Baltimore pushed eventual World Series runners-up New York Yankees in the AL East.

Ad

On Sunday, Rutschman turned into an interviewer, as he asked his teammates about their favorite video games of all time after a workout.

Alongside arguably the two most popular games currently - Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, there were several interesting answers in the mix. Henderson and Holliday both opted for sports games, picking Street Football and Mario Super Sluggers, respectively.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Colton Cowser picked the critically acclaimed fantasy game Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Opening Day starter Zach Eflin went with a more old-school choice in Halo 2. Newly acquired Tyler O'Neill, on the other hand, opted for a hockey sim in NHL 15.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Former big league player backs Orioles to continue impressing in 2025

The Orioles were unable to finish strong in 2024, ultimately ending the regular season in second place, despite leading their division for a while following the All-Star break.

However, heading into 2025, former Giants pinch hitter Kevin Frandsen picked the Orioles as his team of choice to win the AL East, perhaps surprisingly.

Ad

"I've put the Orioles as my AL East team to win [their division]. Everyone is like 'Oh, they don't have pitching.' I'm like, 'All they need is one.' They literally just need one. They just need the top guy. They've built good depth. But if they get Sandy Alcantara, my pick will be perfect." Frandsen said, via MLB Network Radio.

Ad

"To me, they are that starter, the one, but not the one for the one-year starter, away," he said. "We know rentals are great, but at the trade deadline,. But if you can get a guy like Sandy Alcantara early, there's a belief in the clubhouse. It's not like, 'If we don't win this year.' No, it's like, 'We got this thing down wired.' And having that confidence level inside is enormous," Frandsen said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

With Opening Day fast approaching, O's fans will hope their team is in fact able to back up Frandsen's prediction, and repeat the exploits of 2023 to win another AL East title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback