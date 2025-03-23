Ex-Phillies slugger drops bold prediction for Orioles in 2025

Former Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kevin Frandsen has predicted the Baltimore Orioles to win the American League East division title this year, especially if they add a frontline starting pitcher to their roster. He feels the Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara will be the best option for a trade, as he can fill their needs for the long term as well.

Sandy Alcantara won the National League Cy Young Award in 2022 following a dominant campaign for the Miami Marlins. He had signed a $56 million contract extension the previous year, which keeps him tied up with the team until at least 2027. Alcantara is making his return from Tommy John surgery this year, while the Marlins have been trading away their top stars to rebuild.

Kevin Frandsen believes the Baltimore Orioles could benefit greatly if they can secure a trade deal for Sandy Alcantara. Frandsen had a nine-year MLB career and spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. He offered his prediction for the AL East this year in an interview for MLB Network Radio on Saturday.

"I've put the Orioles as my AL East team to win [their division]. Everyone is like, "Oh, they don't have pitching." I'm like, "All they need is one. They literally just need one. They just need the top guy. They've built good depth. But if they get Sandy Alcantara, my pick will be perfect.

"To me, they are that starter, the one, but not the one for the one-year starter, away," he said. "We know rentals are great, but at the trade deadline,. But if you can get a guy like Sandy Alcantara early, there's a belief in the clubhouse. It's not like, "If we don't win this year." No, it's like, "We got this thing down wired." And having that confidence level inside is enormous."

The Baltimore Orioles won the AL East title in 2023 but finished second, behind the New York Yankees last season.

"That's a damn good player": Kevin Frandsen on Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo

Jorge Mateo is returning from an elbow surgery he underwent last year (Image Sourcce: IMAGN)

Kevin Sandberg believes Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jorge Mateo will go on to produce a breakthrough season this year.

"I bring up his name because he can be a difference maker for them," Sandberg said. "When he war rolling last year, when he was helping to protect some the injuries that they had, that's a damn good player. That's part of their depth.

He also said that first baseman Ryan Mountcastle will fill up the void left by the departure of switch-hitting outfielder Anthony Santander from an offensive standpoint.

"Now what are they going to do without Anthony Santander? I think they're going to make it up with Ryan Mountcastle," Sandberg added.

Santander contributed 71 extra-base hits, including 44 home runs and 104 RBIs, for the Baltimore Orioles last year. He joined the Toronto Blue Jays on a five-year, $92.5 million deal during the offseason.

