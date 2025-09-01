Adrian Morejon’s wife, Melany, pairs brown bikini with leather boots in dreamy woodland setting

While San Diego Padres reliever Adrian Morejon is making a solid effort in the National League West team's push for the postseason, his wife, Melany, is cooling down in the woods.In her latest Instagram post on Sunday, Melany shared pictures of her time near a stream in the woods. Melany donned a brown bikini and completed it with black leather woods while resting on a tree.&quot;Fairy whispers and secret streams,&quot; Melany captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMelany has been her husband's biggest cheerleader and she gave shoutout to the Padres reliver after he held the Seattle Mariners scoreless over an inning with three strikeouts to secure a thrilling 7-6 win.&quot;F**king iconic, that's it,&quot; Melany wrote in her Instagram story on Morejon's scoreless outing.Earlier this year, Adrian Morejon earned his first All-Star selection and the Padres closer had his wife alongside her for the All-Star red carpet in Atlanta before the Midsummer Classic at Truist Park. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPadres All-Star Adrian Morejon credits wife Melany for his transformation after down yearAdrian Morejon has emerged as one of the best relivers in the league after overcoming his shortcomings. In an interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune in June, the Padres All-Star thanked his wife, Melany, for her help.&quot;I think 2023 was my worst year,&quot; Morejon said. &quot;Hands down, ‘23 was my worst year. So during that offseason, I decided to make a change. I decided to make a change to all of my routines, all of my plans. Everything that I had and that I did to prepare myself, I changed all of it. And even my wife, who’s really big into (nutrition), she changed my complete diet.&quot;Melany's aid has seemingly transformed his career as he holds an 11-4 record this season with a stellar 1.75 ERA.