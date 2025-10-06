  • home icon
  Adrian Morejon's wife Melany pairs polka-dotted bikini top with 'sweetest cherry' earrings while soaking up the sun on dreamy getaway

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 06, 2025 05:50 GMT
Adrian Morejon&rsquo;s wife Melany pairs polka-dotted bikini top with &lsquo;sweetest cherry&rsquo; earrings while soaking up the sun on dreamy getaway. Credit: Melany/Instagram
San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, pulled some pictures out of the archives and shared them. Known for sharing content related to travel, lifestyle and fashion, her latest post was a combination of them all.

On Sunday, Melany posted several photos in which she is wearing a polka-dotted bikini top with cherry earrings that she captioned as:

"sweetest cherry."
The first photo was a selfie as she captured herself looking somewhere. In another photo, she is standing near the shore in a white outfit and sunglasses. She also went shopping during her dreamy getaway and at a shop, she wore a Pikachu-inspired hat. She captured herself tasting an iced latte and an ice cream.

The relationship between Morejon and Melany started during the reliever's time with the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the San Diego Padres' High-A affiliate. They went public in 2023. The couple walked the MLB All-Star red carpet where Melany wore a striking blue dress that matched Morejón's navy blue suit.

Adrian Morejon's wife Melany already missing the company of Jackson Merrill's girlfriend

The Padres' 2025 season came to an halt after the Chicago Cubs defeated them in the wildcard series. However, off the field, the significant others of Padres stars stitched several memories.

On Sunday, Jackson Merrill's girlfriend, Sam Quinn, reflected on the time spent with fellow partners of the Padres stars. One of them included Melany holding a celebration cap over her head. Sam dropped hearts on that image. Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, reshared the post on her Instagram stories and added:

"My girls misss you already."
Melany&#039;s Instagram story
Melany's husband had an excellent season in 2025 that led to his first All-Star selection. Morejon finished the regular season with a 13-6 record, a 2.08 ERA, and a 0.90 WHIP over 73.2 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, Sam's boyfriend had a mixed season due to injuries. Despite several injuries, including a hamstring strain, concussion, and sprained ankle, Jackson Merrill managed to play 105 games, in which he posted a batting average of .264 to go along with 16 home runs, 67 RBIs, and a .774 OPS.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

