Adrian Morejon’s wife Melany pairs polka-dotted bikini top with ‘sweetest cherry’ earrings while soaking up the sun on dreamy getaway

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, pulled some pictures out of the archives and shared them. Known for sharing content related to travel, lifestyle and fashion, her latest post was a combination of them all.On Sunday, Melany posted several photos in which she is wearing a polka-dotted bikini top with cherry earrings that she captioned as:&quot;sweetest cherry.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first photo was a selfie as she captured herself looking somewhere. In another photo, she is standing near the shore in a white outfit and sunglasses. She also went shopping during her dreamy getaway and at a shop, she wore a Pikachu-inspired hat. She captured herself tasting an iced latte and an ice cream.The relationship between Morejon and Melany started during the reliever's time with the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the San Diego Padres' High-A affiliate. They went public in 2023. The couple walked the MLB All-Star red carpet where Melany wore a striking blue dress that matched Morejón's navy blue suit.Adrian Morejon's wife Melany already missing the company of Jackson Merrill's girlfriendThe Padres' 2025 season came to an halt after the Chicago Cubs defeated them in the wildcard series. However, off the field, the significant others of Padres stars stitched several memories.On Sunday, Jackson Merrill's girlfriend, Sam Quinn, reflected on the time spent with fellow partners of the Padres stars. One of them included Melany holding a celebration cap over her head. Sam dropped hearts on that image. Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, reshared the post on her Instagram stories and added:&quot;My girls misss you already.&quot;Melany's Instagram storyMelany's husband had an excellent season in 2025 that led to his first All-Star selection. Morejon finished the regular season with a 13-6 record, a 2.08 ERA, and a 0.90 WHIP over 73.2 innings pitched.Meanwhile, Sam's boyfriend had a mixed season due to injuries. Despite several injuries, including a hamstring strain, concussion, and sprained ankle, Jackson Merrill managed to play 105 games, in which he posted a batting average of .264 to go along with 16 home runs, 67 RBIs, and a .774 OPS.