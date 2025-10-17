Adrian Morejon's wife Melany shows off her fitness in sleeveless pink workout gear at pilates session

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon and his wife, Melany, are enjoying quality time this offseason. At the same time, Melany is also keeping up with her fitness routine.

On Thursday, Melany posted a mirror selfie in which she is wearing a sleeveless hot-pink crop top and matching high-waisted leggings. She flaunted her toned physique before heading to a Pilates session. Melany captioned the photo:

"to pilates bc we woke up, and we still don’t look like Candice Swanepoel 😂💗"

After her Pilates session, the couple continued with the offseason enjoyments. In another image, she and Adrian Morejón went to a maze, which Melany said was easily cracked by her husband without feeling any horror. Melany wrote:

“he solved the maze in one take 😤 annoying and so anti spooky of him.”

Melany's Instagram story

Adrian Morejon and Melany have been together since the reliever's time with the Padres' affiliate Fort Wayne TinCaps. They made their relationship public in 2023 and got married just before the 2025 season.

Adrian Morejon injures Melany in their first tennis game

Since the Padres lost against the Chicago Cubs in the wild card series, Adrian Morejon's 2025 impressive season came to an end. He has since involved himself in various outdoor sessions, including hitting the tennis court for the first time.

Melany shared the development on her Instagram stories and also revealed that the pitcher's volley hit her arm on the elbow side.

"First tennis game... he already injured me," Melany wrote in the story.

In another photo, Melany captures the tired pitcher sleeping with his head up on the court.

"Dive down... no relievers were harmed in the making of this photo," Melany wrote in the second story.

The reliever had an impressive season this year. He went 13-6 while recording a 2.08 in 73.2 innings pitched. He struck out 70 and posted a WHIP of 0.90. He also registered three saves. Most importantly, he earned his first All-Star selection, as he was announced as the replacement for Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler.

