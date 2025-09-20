Adrian Morejon's wife Melany shows off sporty side in neon pink bra and matching pants

Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, offered a glimpse into her morning on Friday. Known for sharing content related to travel, fitness, and fashion, Melany's latest display covered all of them.

Ad

Melany shared a mirror selfie from a gym, in which she is dressed in a neon pink sports bra and matching workout pants. Her hair was braided with over-ear headphones, completing the look. In the caption of her story, she highlighted her commitment to pilates and fitness.

Melany's Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In another story, she shared a snapshot of an ornate, golden-framed landscape painting. She followed the story with another snapshot by the water with an espresso martini in hand, enjoying the city’s scenic backdrop.

Ad

Trending

Adrian Morejon and Melany are said to have been together since the reliever's time in the minor leagues, when he played for the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres’ High-A affiliate). They went public in 2023 and Melany has been a regular at Petco Park for the Padres games.

Melany often comes up with bold fashion choices. Earlier this week, she wore a deep red dress with lace detailing and a plunging neckline. Her chest tattoo was also visible. She used the song "Mírame Ahora (Salud mi Reina)" by Manuel Turizo in her post.

Ad

Melany celebrates Adrian Morejon's important milestone

On Wednesday, Adrian Morejon created history by surpassing franchise icons Butch Metzger (1976) and Rollie Fingers (1980) as the reliever with most wins in a single season. Morejon threw 1.1 innings in the win against the New York Mets, to improve his season record to 12-5.

Melany highlighted the achievement of her love on Instagram, reposting an image highlighting his stat line and adding a heartfelt reaction of her own.

Ad

"Vamossss @adrianmorejon40 🔥" she wrote in the story.

Morejon also has three saves, while holding a 2.11 ERA and a 0.893 WHIP over 68.1 innings in 70 appearances. His 2.3 WAR ranks second among all Padres’ relievers. He earned his first All-Star selection, replacing Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler on the National League roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More