Adrian Morejon's wife Melany shows off sporty side in neon pink bra and matching pants

Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, offered a glimpse into her morning on Friday. Known for sharing content related to travel, fitness, and fashion, Melany's latest display covered all of them.
Melany shared a mirror selfie from a gym, in which she is dressed in a neon pink sports bra and matching workout pants. Her hair was braided with over-ear headphones, completing the look. In the caption of her story, she highlighted her commitment to pilates and fitness.
In another story, she shared a snapshot of an ornate, golden-framed landscape painting. She followed the story with another snapshot by the water with an espresso martini in hand, enjoying the city’s scenic backdrop.
Adrian Morejon and Melany are said to have been together since the reliever's time in the minor leagues, when he played for the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres’ High-A affiliate). They went public in 2023 and Melany has been a regular at Petco Park for the Padres games.
Melany often comes up with bold fashion choices. Earlier this week, she wore a deep red dress with lace detailing and a plunging neckline. Her chest tattoo was also visible. She used the song "Mírame Ahora (Salud mi Reina)" by Manuel Turizo in her post.
Melany celebrates Adrian Morejon's important milestone
On Wednesday, Adrian Morejon created history by surpassing franchise icons Butch Metzger (1976) and Rollie Fingers (1980) as the reliever with most wins in a single season. Morejon threw 1.1 innings in the win against the New York Mets, to improve his season record to 12-5.
Melany highlighted the achievement of her love on Instagram, reposting an image highlighting his stat line and adding a heartfelt reaction of her own.
"Vamossss @adrianmorejon40 🔥" she wrote in the story.
Morejon also has three saves, while holding a 2.11 ERA and a 0.893 WHIP over 68.1 innings in 70 appearances. His 2.3 WAR ranks second among all Padres’ relievers. He earned his first All-Star selection, replacing Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler on the National League roster.