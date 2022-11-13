Edwin Diaz created history as he penned a new contract with the New York Mets. His $102 million, five-year deal for is the highest ever for a relief pitcher with the Mets desperate to keep their ace closer at home. The contract includes an option for Diaz to opt out after three seasons and also allows a team option for 2028.

Quite expectantly, Edwin Diaz's wife, Nashaly Mercado, celebrated her husband's achievement on social media. She made a post on Instagram, including two pictures of the couple with one including their two sons. The post was accompanied with a heartfelt caption congratulating the best closer currently in baseball. The caption also included trumpet emojis signifying Diaz's trademark walk-up song, "Narco," sung by the Timmy Trumpets.

Today we celebrate this big achievement you've worked so hard for Hoy Love, I'm so proud of you. I've been part of the whole process, I've seen your training and preparation on and off the pitch. After so many years of sacrifices today we see the fruit of all your effort and you deserve it. We love you and we are so proud of you Congratulations my love @sugardiaz39 amor [email protected], Instagram

Edwin Diaz looks to continue dream run at the Mets

Edwin Diaz had a wonderful season this year, going 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 35 chances this year. He had 118 strikeouts in 62 innings over 61 games as he made his second All-Star appearance. The New York Mets went on to win 101 games as they clinched the franchise's first playoff spot in six years.

The New York Mets need to rebuild most of their pitching staff in the offseason. After their star closer became a free agent last Sunday, the Mets wasted no time and quickly signed a deal before any other team could approach the 28-year-old.

"Edwin has every attribute we look for in a closer,...He's a tremendous competitor, has a burning desire to be the best and possesses the stuff to compete with any hitter in the league. We are thrilled he'll be anchoring our bullpen moving forward.'' -general manager Billy Eppler said in a news release.

Edwin Diaz's contract broke the previous highest record for the highest sum for a relief pitcher set by Aroldis Chapman. Chapman signed a new $86 million, five-year contract on his return to the New York Yankees back in 2016.

