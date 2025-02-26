After Mets catcher’s bold claim about Juan Soto-led lineup, Brandon Nimmo gives grounded take on their standing vs Dodgers, Phillies, Braves, Padres

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo offered a humble take to back up the claims of his teammate Francisco Alvarez after the latter said that their lineup, led by Juan Soto, is the best in the MLB. Nimmo said that the best team can change on any given day, but he rates their lineup to be at par with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres.

Ad

Brandon Nimmo was selected by the New York Mets as the first-round pick of the 2011 MLB Draft. He has spent his entire nine-year major league career with the team since making his debut in 2016. Nimmo could potentially retire his career with the Mets after signing an eight-year, $162 million contract extension ahead of the 2023 season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Tuesday, Brandon Nimmo was a guest on The Show, a podcast hosted by senior MLB insiders Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of The New York Post. He responded to the claims of Mets catcher Francsico Alvarez on the program. [31:08 - 33:45]

"I have a lot of respect for the Braves lineup, the Dodgers lineup and the Phillies lineup. These are some great teams, and they have some really, really solid all-round hitters. Depending on when you face those teams, [any one of them] could be the best in baseball," Nimmo said. "The Padres did a really good job last year as well.

Ad

"We're definitely in that top tier," he added. "We're top five. And depending on how all this shapes out, and we all have to be healthy, but you can write it down on paper right now, I definitely see us as a top-five offense. The rest that's going to take us over the top and become number one or number two, wherever you want to say, is the chemistry between us."

Ad

The Mets were on the verge of reaching the World Series last year but eventually lost to the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

"Cohesiveness is going to have to be a big part": Brandon Nimmo on the Mets lineup

Brandon Nimmo has spent his entire nine-year career with the Mets (Image Source: IMAGN)

Brandon Nimmo feels putting out a strong batting card is not going to be enough for the New York Mets to instantly become the best lineup in the MLB. He believes the teamwork and chemistry among the Mets players will ensure that the team performs to the high expectations of the fans.

Ad

"I think that's going to be something that takes us over the top. Since we have just a few new guys in the lineup, I know that cohesiveness is going to have to be a big part of it," Nimmo said.

The Mets were also able to bring Pete Alonso back into the team after bolstering their lineup with the addition of Juan Soto in December.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback