After Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers VP eyes "at least three" Japanese players in the next 5 years

The LA Dodgers may not be done adding Japanese personnel to their team. They already have the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. All three are signed for at least six years, and their presence will only drive further talent from Japan to join LA.

If the recently concluded Tokyo Series was any reflection, the Dodgers have created an immense fanbase there. That's why the franchise has become a hotspot for top-notch Japanese talent over the last couple of years.

In an interview with the LA Times, Dodgers vice president of player personnel Galen Carr spoke about adding more talent from Japan and already has an eye on three prospects.

“If you ask me about the next five years in Japan, I could name at least three really interesting names that we’re going to be looking at moving forward and have our eyes on,” Carr said.

Dodgers president Andrew Friedman also agreed that Japanese talent is on the rise and that the Dodgers are primed to get an advantage over the near future.

“In our ideal world, kids are growing up in Japan, watching Dodger games, being a fan of the team. And when they have a decision to make, that gives us some advantage in the process,” Friedman said.

The 2025 Tokyo Series came to an end on Wednesday as the Dodgers returned home undefeated. After securing victories in exhibition games against the Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers, the Dodgers beat the Cubs in Game 1, 4-1.

Ohtani contributed with two runs scored, while starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched five strong innings, only allowing one run.

In Game 2, the Dodgers took down the Cubs 6-3. Unlike Game 1, there were some home runs on display most notably from Ohtani's bat, who swung for the stands in the fifth inning of the game. Roki Sasaki made his pitching debut for the Dodgers. He allowed one earned run in three innings which included five walks and three strikeouts.

Apart from these Japanese standouts, contributions also came from Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernandez and Kike Hernandez.

The two games also highlighted impactful performances from bench players. Two former MVPs Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman were unavailable for the series. Despite that they never let their absence be felt.

The team is driving good momentum ahead of the home opener on March 27 against the Detroit Tigers.

