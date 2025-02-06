"Alex Bregman is cooked", "Finally replaced Kyle Tucker" - Fans react as Astros sign Ben Gamel to $1,200,000 deal

The Houston Astros have completed a one-year, $1.2 million contract to bring in outfielder Ben Gamel to their clubhouse for the upcoming season. Gamel had finished the previous campaign with the same team before opting for free agency at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, MLB fans posted their reactions to the news on social media. They feel the acquisition will add some cover to their outfield after losing All-Star slugger Kyle Tucker in the off-season. A few others feel the move closes the door even further for Alex Bregman returning to the Astros.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It has been a fairly busy off-season for the Houston Astros, especially as third baseman Alex Bregman has put himself on the free agent market with the team still unable to strike a deal to bring him back to their clubhouse. Meanwhile, they have also offloaded their superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.

The Astros acquired infielder Isaac Paredes in return as part of that deal with the Cubs, while they also added first baseman Christian Walker to their roster earlier this winter. However, as Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick are likely to be the two primary outfielders, the Astros had to add another left-handed bat to their lineup.

Therefore, fans feel the signing of Ben Gamel could potentially have far-reaching consequences.

"Bregman is cooked," posted one fan.

Expand Tweet

"They finally replaced Kyle Tucker," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Astros downfall needs to be studied," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Many fans felt this move ensured that Alex Bregman wouldn't rejoin the Astros.

"Announce Bregman to the Cubs," wrote one fan.

"Just announce Bregman to Cubs," another fan added.

Besides Kyle Tucker, the Astros have also traded their former closer Ryan Pressly to the Cubs last week.

Non-guranteed contract for Ben Gamel with the Astros

The Houston Astros picked up Ben Gamel on waivers last year after he was DFA'd by the New York Mets (Image Source: IMAGN)

Although the Houston Astros have acquired Ben Gamel for a $1.2 million contract, it is not a guaranteed deal for the player. Gamel will receive $200,000 as a signing bonus from the Astros, but he will reportedly not receive the other $1 million unless he makes their active roster out of spring training.

This time last year, Ben Gamel had signed a one-year minor league deal with the New York Mets. He began the season in Triple-A Syracuse before joining the Mets active roster following an injury to Starling Marte. Gamel played 18 games for the team until the return of Marte, when he was designated for assignment in August.

The Astros snapped up Gamel on waivers a couple of days later. The journeyman outfielder played 20 games for the Astros during the regular season before landing on the IL with a fractured fibula after crashing into the wall at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim on a fly ball, which effectively ended his campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback