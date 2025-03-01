Alex Bregman & David Ortiz's epic bonding session steals the spotlight at Red Sox training facility

On Friday, images of Red Sox legend David Ortiz bonding with newly acquired third baseman Alex Bregman emerged on social media. Having signed a three-year, $120 million contract in February, Bregman joins the Red Sox after spending nine seasons playing for the Houston Astros, where he won two World Series titles.

Ad

The winning mentality that Bregman brings into the team is something the Red Sox can do with at the moment as the Red Sox have not qualified for the postseason since 2021.

Ortiz, who won three World Series titles in his career, was spotted chatting to Bregman at JetBlue Park, the Red Sox's training facility, located in Fort Myers, Florida, in images uploaded to Instagram by the Red Sox' Spanish Instagram account.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Papi 🤝 Breggy" the Instagram post was captioned

Ad

Having joined the Red Sox prior to the 2003 season, Ortiz went on to enjoy an extremely successful 14 seasons at Fenway Park. He had ten All-Star selections, a World Series MVP award, an ALCS MVP award and seven Silver Slugger awards, alongside the aforementioned three World Series titles.

David Ortiz has his say on Alex Bregman - Rafael Devers third base predicament

With Alex Bregman joining, many expected Rafael Devers, the team's third baseman, to play as DH during the 2025 season. However, controversy sparked when Devers refused to switch his position to accommodate Bregman.

Ad

David Ortiz has since had his say on the matter, seemingly siding with his compatriot on this one.

"You are not talking about just another ball player, you are talking about Rafael Devers, the current David Ortiz-type player the Red Sox have. Listen to me, that’s the team’s best player. Bregman might have better defensive numbers, I’ll give you that. But you are not talking about a 'Mickey Mouse' type of player, you are talking about Rafael Devers." Ortiz was reported to have said

Ad

Expand Tweet

With Rafael Devers' defensive shortcomings, and Alex Bregman's excellence at third base apparent over the course of the 2024 season, the situation puts the Red Sox management in a bit of an awkward situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback