Alex Bregman reacts as Masataka Yoshida's timely hit seals the moment during Red Sox vs. Twins showdown

Having won two World Series titles and being a two-time All-Star during his time with the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman was one of the most sought-after free agents heading into the offseason. Despite being rumored to be in negotiations with several organizations, it was the Boston Red Sox that eventually secured his services, signing him to a three-year, $120 million deal.

Going off some of Bregman's displays in Spring Training, it appears that deal may prove to be quite a shrewd investment by the Red Sox's front office. On Wednesday, the 30-year-old ran in two crucial runs for the club in their 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida. For one of those runs, it was Masataka Yoshida, who was playing as a DH on the day, that got the all-important hit.

Reacting to his teammate's vital contribution to the win, Bregman shared a clip of the big moment to his Instagram story shortly after the game.

Screenshot of Alex Bregman's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@abreg_1 IG Stories)

Trevor Story sheds light on budding 'bromance' with Alex Bregman

Having been one of the biggest acquisitions of the offseason, fans would no doubt have been eager to see how Alex Bregman would mix in at his new home. Looking at shortstop Trevor Story's admissions, it appears the 2024 Gold Glove winner has settled in quite well with many of his teammates.

Speaking to MLB analyst Jarred Carrabis on Friday, Story talked about the undoubted quality Bregman brings to the team, while also shedding light on his budding "bromance" with the new arrival.

"Wherever he [Alex Bregman] plays, he's going to solidify that spot. Gold Glover, he brings comfortability to that infield. The bromance is going great, man. We've had some history, he was recruting me pretty hard for Houston, back in my free agency, and obviously I was doing the same [when Bregman entered free agency]. I told him the difference is, I got it done, you know." Story said.

"We were definitely in conversation a lot, just talking ball man, he loves baseball, he loves to talk about how to get better, [explore] different advantages we can have, brings a pretty unique mindset having played in the postseason for eight straight years, nine, whatever. He's a winner, man, and you can't get enough of those guys in your clubhouse," he added.

(6:43 mark onwards)

As Opening Day inches closer, fans will be hoping the chemistry that Bregman has built with his new teammates shows on the field, translating in the form of wins for the Red Sox, who look to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

