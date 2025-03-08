Alex Bregman's new teammate opens up about bromance with Red Sox's $120,000,000 signing 

On Friday, Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story shed light on his budding "bromance" with new arrival Alex Bregman. Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal in mid-February to seal a move to Fenway Park.

Having spent all of his previous nine seasons in the majors with the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman has enjoyed tremendous success, winning two World Series titles. In 2024, Bregman batted .260 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs. Along with his formidable hitting ability, he is also extremely reliable in defensive situations, having won a Gold Glove for his outstanding displays at third base last season.

Speaking to MLB analyst Jarred Carrabis, two-time All-star Trevor Story talked about how he was getting along with his new teammate so far.

"Wherever he plays, he's going to solidify that spot. Gold Glover, he brings comfortability to that infield. The bromance is going great, man. We've had some history, he was recruting me pretty hard for Houston, back in my free agency, and obviously I was doing the same [when Bregman entered free agency]. I told him the difference is, I got it done, you know," Story said.

"We were definitely in coversation a lot, just talking ball man, he loves baseball, he loves to talk about how to get better, [explore] different advantages we can have, brings a pretty unique mindset having played in the postseason for eight straight years, nine, whatever. He's a winner, man, and you can't get enough of those guys in your clubhouse," he added.

(6:43 mark onwards)

Alex Bregman talks about why Boston Red Sox are "built to win"

Though Alex Bregman was one of the most sought-after free agents this past winter, the veteran eventually chose to join the Boston Red Sox. Speaking to the press shortly after his move was confirmed, Bregman talked about why, in his opinion, the organization was set up for long-term success.

"If you look at the prospects in the minor leagues, if you look at the young talent in the big leagues, the veteran players in the big leagues, and the franchise players that you already have in Raffy and Jarren, I think this organization is set up to win," Bregman said via Boston Sports' Nat Gordo.

"And that was one of the main reasons why I wanted to come here," he added.

Heading into the new season, fans will be hoping Alex Bregman's experience of being a serial winner can rub off on his teammates, as the Red Sox hope to finally clinch qualification to the playoffs having missed out for the last three seasons.

