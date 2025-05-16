Alex Bregman reveals son Knox's pick for crucial Celtics vs Knicks Game 6 of NBA Playoffs

It's safe to say that Alex Bregman has done a tremendous job building a relationship with the city of Boston. After spending his entire career in Major League Baseball with the Houston Astros, Bregman hit unrestricted free agency this past offseason before ultimately signing a three-year, $120,000,000 deal with the Boston Red Sox.
The two-time World Series champion was one of the biggest names available on the open market before making his way to the Boston Red Sox. While it was initially odd to see Alex Bregman rocking a different team's jersey after spending so much time with the Houston Astros, the veteran has proven himself to be an amazing talent on the field and a classic act off of it.
It's not only Alex who has embraced his new city and the culture that comes with it but his son Knox as well. Ahead of the Boston Celtics' crucial showdown against the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs, Bregman posted a video on his Instagram story of Knox repping a Celtics jersey and cheering for Boston to even out the series.
It may come as no surprise that Alex Bregman and his family will be cheering for the Boston Celtics given his new status within the city. That being said, he didn't have to show their support in one direction or the other, which is simply another reason why the two-time All-Star has quickly become a beloved superstar among the Boston Red Sox faithful.
Alex Bregman has thrived for the Boston Red Sox despite the offseason drama with Rafael Devers
Although Bregman has developed into one of the leaders on the Red Sox, while also performing as arguably the best player on the team, things started off awkwardly for the veteran infielder. Immeadiately after joining the Boston Red Sox, questions were raised about the future of Rafael Devers at third base.
Rafael Devers was asked if he was willing to swtich to designated hitter to accomodate Bregman's arrival, which he quickly turned down. Although things would ultimately get resolved, it was an awkward start to Bregman's tenure with the club.
Since then, however, he has been a beast at the plate for his team. Through 44 games this season, Alex Bregman has posted a .314 batting average with 11 home runs and 33 RBI. If he can keep this momentum rolling, he will certainly be in All-Star conversations this summer.
Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.