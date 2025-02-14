Alex Bregman’s $120,000,000 Red Sox deal put into context by former MLB exec

Alex Bregman's three-year, $120 million with the Boston Red Sox has got many talking, leaving some excited and others distasteful. That comes after his former team, the Houston Astros, with whom he had won two World Series titles, reportedly offered him a six-year, $156 million, deal earlier this offseason.

The third baseman's contract with Boston has opt-outs in place after each year along with huge deferrals. As per rumors, the Tigers had offered Bregman around $171 million deal, which led to criticism from a former MLB executive.

Former president of Miami Marlins David Samson on Thursday shared his take on the deal, which was reported on Wednesday night. Samson questioned the true value of Bregman’s contract, arguing that the deferrals significantly reduce the real earnings.

"Well, of course, Alex Bregman chose to sign with the Red Sox. People said, ‘Look, $120 million over three years, two opt-outs.’ Wait, here’s the math: $40 million a year? Stop it," Samson said on his podcast (0:40 onwards). "You’ve got to look at the deferrals. You’ve got to take the discount rate and present value it back to today. That is the actual amount of money for the contract.

"Until we see the actual payment schedule, nobody should comment on what Alex Bregman is truly getting per year. And frankly, the same goes for the rumored six-year, $170 million offers — what if that were payable over 30 years?"

David Samson feels player agent Scott Boras sold Alex Bregman down the river

Player agent Scott Boras started the year on a high, helping Juan Soto ink a record 15-year, $765 million, deal with the New York Mets. Another client he helped was Blake Snell, who after opting out from his contract with the San Francisco Giants, signed a five-year, $182 million, deal this offseason.

However, the agent couldn't do the same for Pete Alonso (signed with the Mets on a two-year, $54 million, deal) or Alex Bregman. And for that, Samson is critical of Boras.

"What a coincidence that it gets reported Alex Bregman had an offer of about $171 million from the Tigers. Woo!" Samson said. "That’s just slightly more than what the Astros were offering earlier — six years that he turned down.

"So now, Scott Boras has it out there: ‘Hey, I can’t control the fact that my client wants to be in Boston and not Detroit. He obviously felt that this was a better situation for him. He felt this was a better contract for him. This isn’t about me being ineffective. This is about a player making a choice.’"

Something similar happened with Boras' clients last year as well. After seemingly promising the moon to Bregman and Alonso, Boras had them sign short-term contracts instead of long-term deals they had envisioned, according to Samson.

