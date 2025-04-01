Alex Bregman's wife Reagan gets honest about her postpartum depression, shares powerful advice for new moms

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman will soon welcome another son with his wife, Reagan, sometime this summer. The couple who have been married since December 2020, are parents to a two-year old son, Knox.

Throughout her second pregnancy, Reagan has documented her journey and has become a source of less-talked-about pregnancy and post-pregnancy issues, among others.

On Monday, Reagan did a Q&A with her followers, where she spoke at length about her personal experience with postpartum anxiety. Reagan responded to a question on if she had dealt with postpartum depression and if she had any tips on the same.

"Yes! I had PPA more than PPD, but my biggest advice is to be open and honest about what you're experiencing with your family, friends, doctor, etc," Reagan said.

"Don’t try to work through it on your own. It’s so common & so many women suffer. I was surprised how many people told me they experienced the exact same thing."

She also asked fellow moms to seek support from loved ones and professionals. Reagan also asked them not to suffer in silence in such moments.

"I also recommend making sure you ask for what you need. Sometimes we try to ‘do it all’ & the expectations are way too high," Reagan said. "Get help & rest when you need it and make sure you make time to do things that are just for you."

Reagan's Instagram story

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan reveals her excitement for her second son

Alex Bregman and Reagan have entered a new phase of life. They have moved from Houston, where they had spent nine years. During that span, the third baseman helped the Astros win two World Series titles.

In the offseason, Alex Bregman signed with the Red Sox, and the family moved to a new location before their second son arrives. During the aforementioned Q&A, Reagan was asked what she was most excited about with her second son.

“Everything! I’m even more excited this time knowing what comes next. I can’t wait for all the snugs. I’ll cherish the newborn stage a lot more for sure,” Reagan wrote.

Reagan's Instagram story

Expect Reagan to deliver happy news soon.

